RACINE — The Racine Police Department has issued a warning to residents to be aware of “spoofing” phone scams in which scammers alter their caller ID to a local number, claim to be government or corporate officials and demand payment from victims.

Racine Police gave the alert after responding to a fraud complaint in which the victim was contacted by a scammer claiming to be a Racine Police Department representative, according to a press release. The scammer had also altered their caller ID to display the phone number for the Racine County Communications Center.

“Demands for payment via telephone and accompanying threats of arrest will not come from the IRS, Social Security, WE Energies or any other legitimate business or government agency,” the release said.

Some scammers demand payment in the form of gift cards, which are “never an acceptable method of payment” to law enforcement, the Police Department said.

“Any solicitation of this nature should be immediately regarded as fraudulent activity and should be reported to law enforcement immediately,” police said.

Victims of scams involving Apple gift cards can call Apple at 800-275-2273 and say “gift cards” when prompted.

Any witnesses or victims of spoofing are encouraged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the p3 app.

Other local warning

State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, said last week that his wife was a victim of spoofing — and the scammer used Wirch’s own phone number.

“My wife was baffled when she looked at the caller ID and saw our name and phone number,” Wirch said. “This is just crazy, and it’s why I have co-sponsored legislation to make spoofing illegal.”

Wirch is one of 16 state senators, including Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, who co-sponsored the Senate bill. Forty-six state representatives, including Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, and Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, have co-sponsored an Assembly bill.

The Senate bill has been sitting at the Committee on Government Operations, Technology and Consumer Protection since March 20, and the Assembly bill was most recently referred to the Rules Committee on Sept. 27.

 

