RACINE — The Racine Police Department has issued a warning to residents to be aware of “spoofing” phone scams in which scammers alter their caller ID to a local number, claim to be government or corporate officials and demand payment from victims.
Racine Police gave the alert after responding to a fraud complaint in which the victim was contacted by a scammer claiming to be a Racine Police Department representative, according to a press release. The scammer had also altered their caller ID to display the phone number for the Racine County Communications Center.
“Demands for payment via telephone and accompanying threats of arrest will not come from the IRS, Social Security, WE Energies or any other legitimate business or government agency,” the release said.
Some scammers demand payment in the form of gift cards, which are “never an acceptable method of payment” to law enforcement, the Police Department said.
“Any solicitation of this nature should be immediately regarded as fraudulent activity and should be reported to law enforcement immediately,” police said.
Victims of scams involving Apple gift cards can call Apple at 800-275-2273 and say “gift cards” when prompted.
Any witnesses or victims of spoofing are encouraged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the p3 app.
Other local warning
You have free articles remaining.
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, said last week that his wife was a victim of spoofing — and the scammer used Wirch’s own phone number.
“My wife was baffled when she looked at the caller ID and saw our name and phone number,” Wirch said. “This is just crazy, and it’s why I have co-sponsored legislation to make spoofing illegal.”
Wirch is one of 16 state senators, including Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, who co-sponsored the Senate bill. Forty-six state representatives, including Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, and Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, have co-sponsored an Assembly bill.
The Senate bill has been sitting at the Committee on Government Operations, Technology and Consumer Protection since March 20, and the Assembly bill was most recently referred to the Rules Committee on Sept. 27.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ryan Carter
Ryan Carter, 2300 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Robin Ellison
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robin Ellison, 1300 block of North Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, knowingly make false statement in application for a certificate of title.
Davion Flores
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dav'ion Flores, 800 block of Forest Street, Racine, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
Mateo Garcia
Mateo Garcia, 2900 block of Mitchell Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tyrone Gister
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tyrone Gister, 1500 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), felony bail jumping.
Cara Godina
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cara Godina, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft, financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
Craig Highman II
Craig Highman II, 1500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hailey Johnson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Hailey Johnson, Madison, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Kevin Jones
Kevin Jones, 3400 block of Sixth Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine.
John Veto
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John Veto, 3300 block of Rodney Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, strangulation and suffocation.
Randy Cooper
Randy Cooper, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alexis Duenas
Alexis Duenas, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kylie Kaylor
Kylie Kaylor, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Jeffery Martino
Jeffery Martino, 8700 block of Halverson Road, Waterford, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Karan Rush
Karan Rush, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sonota Topp
Sonota Topp, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.