RPD: Suspect in Clairmont Street standoff died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
From the What you missed this week in notable Racine County crimes and court cases series
RACINE — The suspect who shot a federal agent during the Clairmont Street standoff on Oct. 6 and was found dead has been identified as Cody Herman, 36, of Racine.

According to a Friday afternoon news release from the Racine Police Department, Herman had outstanding warrants for domestic assault along with weapons violations. During service of those warrants at a house in the 3700 block of Clairmont, Herman fired at a federal agent, striking him and prompting a tactical response.

Negotiations took place, after which several children and adults exited the residence, according to the news release. Following negotiations, law enforcement personnel made entry to the house and discovered Herman dead in the basement from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The federal agent was treated and released from a local hospital, according to a Tuesday release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Two men who identified themselves as Dre Farmer and Tone Bone watched the scene on Clairmont Street. Both agreed the violence has to stop. Farmer said Racine is "just getting more and more violent." Bone said we need "better communities for the kids." Farmer agreed, saying, "We need safe neighborhoods for kids .... and adults, too."

The initial warrant being served by the federal task force was supported by members of the RPD, which also assisted in the tactical response.

No other occupants were injured or arrested, the release said.

No shots were fired by law enforcement in the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

