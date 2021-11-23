RPD: Sex offender to live on Washington Ave.

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is alerting nearby residents of a recently released sex offender.

Richard E. Robinson of 2007 Washington Ave. has been convicted of a sex offense and has served the prison sentence imposed upon him by the courts, according to a news release from the RPD. The offender, under the supervision of the Department of Corrections (Division of Community Corrections), will be residing at the Washington Avenue location. Robinson is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

2007 Washington Ave. is immediately west of Uptown, about half a block east of Taylor Avenue.

"This notification is not intended to cause fear, but rather it is our intent to better inform the community, which creates a safer community," the Racine Police Department wrote in a social media post.

Robinson was convicted in 2008 of Cause Enticement and Possession of Child Pornography. Robinson’s victims were minor females who were known to him, the RPD said.

Robinson is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with the victims; and he is not to consume drugs. Robinson is required to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. Robinson must comply with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender monitoring.

Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated, police said. Such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to keep the community informed. Additional information can be found on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Website: appsdoc.wi.gov/public/offenders.

