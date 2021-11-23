 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RPD: Sex offender to live on Washington Ave.

  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is alerting nearby residents of a recently released sex offender.

Richard E. Robinson

Robinson

Richard E. Robinson of 2007 Washington Ave. has been convicted of a sex offense and has served the prison sentence imposed upon him by the courts, according to a news release from the RPD. The offender, under the supervision of the Department of Corrections (Division of Community Corrections), will be residing at the Washington Avenue location. Robinson is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

2007 Washington Ave. is immediately west of Uptown, about half a block east of Taylor Avenue.

"This notification is not intended to cause fear, but rather it is our intent to better inform the community, which creates a safer community," the Racine Police Department wrote in a social media post.

Robinson was convicted in 2008 of Cause Enticement and Possession of Child Pornography. Robinson’s victims were minor females who were known to him, the RPD said.

Robinson is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with the victims; and he is not to consume drugs. Robinson is required to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. Robinson must comply with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender monitoring.

People are also reading…

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the death sentence of condemned inmate Julius Jones on Thursday, just hours before his scheduled execution. Jones has proclaimed his innocence from death row for more than two decades in the 1999 killing of a suburban Oklahoma City businessman.Stitt commuted the 41-year-old Jones death sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. He had been scheduled for execution at 4 p.m.After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, Stitt said in a news release.A crowd that had gathered inside of the Oklahoma Capitol in support of Jones broke out into loud applause and cheers after the decision was announced shortly after noon Thursday.Earlier Thursday, Jones' attorneys had filed a last-minute emergency request seeking a temporary stop to his execution, saying Oklahomas lethal injection procedures post a serious and substantial risk of severe suffering and pain to prisoners and citing last months execution in which John Marion Grant convulsed and vomited as he was being put to death.The states Pardon and Parole Board recommended in a 3-1 vote on Nov. 1 that Stitt commute Jones sentence to life in prison, with several members of the panel agreeing they had doubts about the evidence that led to Jones conviction.Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to die for the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell during a carjacking.Jones case drew widespread attention after it was profiled in The Last Defense, a three-episode documentary produced by actress Viola Davis that aired on ABC in 2018. Since then, reality television star Kim Kardashian West and athletes with Oklahoma ties, including NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Trae Young, have urged Stitt to commute Jones death sentence and spare his life.Jones alleges he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and former co-defendant who was a key witness against him. But Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater and the states former attorney general, Mike Hunter, have said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming.Information from trial transcripts shows that witnesses identified Jones as the shooter and placed him with Howells stolen vehicle. Investigators also found the murder weapon wrapped in a bandanna with Jones DNA in an attic space above his bedroom. Jones claimed in his commutation filing that the gun and bandanna were planted there by the actual killer, who had been inside Jones house after the killing.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated, police said. Such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to keep the community informed. Additional information can be found on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Website: appsdoc.wi.gov/public/offenders.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Earth could have Saturn-like rings made of space junk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News