RPD seeks suspect who allegedly shot a woman who interrupted a burglary
RACINE POLICE

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is looking for a suspect in a shooting that reportedly occurred on Saturday, Nov. 21.

According to a Wednesday release from police, a woman was shot after she interrupted a burglary at a home on the 1100 block of Lewis Street, just north of Lincoln Park.

The release from police states: "The suspect is described as a black male, 15-18 years old, with a skinny build.  The suspect possibly lives in the area.  Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact Detective Rasmussen at 262-635-7774 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330."

On Saturday November 21st, 2020 RAPD Officers responded to the 1100blk of Lewis St for reports of a female who had been...

Posted by Racine Police Department on Wednesday, November 25, 2020
