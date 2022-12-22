RPD searching for suspect in Wednesday evening shooting

RACINE — One man is in the hospital and a second is on the lam after a dispute led to a shooting on Wednesday evening.

Officers from the Racine Police Department responded to the 900 block of Wisconsin Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. where they found a 34-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

According to RPD public information officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, the victim was responsive and “told officers that he went over to that address due to a fight/argument that his girlfriend was having with an ex-boyfriend.”

The ex-boyfriend was identified as Christopher Cosey.

“When the victim arrived, he and Cosey began their own argument,” Wilcox continued.

The allegations are that Cosey brought out a firearm and shot it several times in the victim’s direction. The victim was hit several times, according to Wilcox.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but there was no immediate update on his condition.

Cosey fled on foot. He is considered armed and dangerous. The RPD advises anyone who sees Cosey, or has information on his whereabouts, to contact law enforcement immediately.

Residents are warned not to attempt making contact with Cosey.

Anyone with information may contact Investigator Tom Bodnar at 262-635-7773 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

