RPD report Tasing man who reportedly struck pole with his car on Main Street, fled scene

RACINE — Racine Police said they had to use a Taser to take a man into custody who had reportedly fled the scene of a Downtown Racine crash and allegedly resisted officers.

At 7:52 p.m. Wednesday, Racine Police reported a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main and Seventh streets. A vehicle struck a light pole, and multiple occupants reportedly fled from the vehicle. The light fixture fell and shattered on the pavement below.

The vehicle's driver was found near Park Avenue and Water Street. The man, whose identity was not released Thursday, reportedly resisted officers and a Taser was used to take the suspect into custody.

The driver was cited for operating while intoxicated. Charges of resisting and obstructing an officer were referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

Police did not name the man who was charged.

