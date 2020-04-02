You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
RPD report Tasing man who reportedly struck pole with his car on Main Street, fled scene
2 comments

RPD report Tasing man who reportedly struck pole with his car on Main Street, fled scene

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Police said they had to use a Taser to take a man into custody who had reportedly fled the scene of a Downtown Racine crash and allegedly resisted officers.

At 7:52 p.m. Wednesday, Racine Police reported a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main and Seventh streets. A vehicle struck a light pole, and multiple occupants reportedly fled from the vehicle. The light fixture fell and shattered on the pavement below.

The vehicle's driver was found near Park Avenue and Water Street. The man, whose identity was not released Thursday, reportedly resisted officers and a Taser was used to take the suspect into custody.

The driver was cited for operating while intoxicated. Charges of resisting and obstructing an officer were referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

Police did not name the man who was charged. 

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine Silver alert canceled
Local News

Racine Silver alert canceled

RACINE — The Racine Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a Racine man who was missing and could be in harms way. They up…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News