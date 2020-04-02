RPD report Tasing man who reportedly struck pole with his car on Main Street, fled scene

RACINE — Racine Police said they had to use a Taser to take a man into custody who had reportedly fled the scene of a Downtown Racine crash and allegedly resisted officers.
At 7:52 p.m. Wednesday, Racine Police reported a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main and Seventh streets. A vehicle struck a light pole, and multiple occupants reportedly fled from the vehicle. The light fixture fell and shattered on the pavement below.
The vehicle's driver was found near Park Avenue and Water Street. The man, whose identity was not released Thursday, reportedly resisted officers and a Taser was used to take the suspect into custody.
The driver was cited for operating while intoxicated. Charges of resisting and obstructing an officer were referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.
Police did not name the man who was charged.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andre D Jedkins Jr.
Andre D Jedkins Jr., 5400 block of Athens Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide.
James A Lipsey
James (aka Hicks) A Lipsey, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (more than 1 gram but less than or equal to 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Amanda B Torrez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amanda B Torrez, Oswego, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Marlon G Williams
Marlon (aka DJ) G Williams, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Dale M Cage
Dale M Cage, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shinda N Crowell
Shinda N Crowell, 1300 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.