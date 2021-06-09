 Skip to main content
RPD reminding citizens of Community Camera Program, Ring Neighbors Portal
RACINE POLICE

Business owners and residents are encouraged to register for the Community Camera Program and the Ring Neighbors Portal. By registering a camera, citizens are assisting Racine Police. Video surveillance is one of the best methods for catching criminals and convicting suspects caught committing a crime.

Many business owners and residents already have surveillance systems, but are not always aware that their system may have captured evidence that could help solve a crime, the RPD said in a press release issued Monday. In turn, police are not always aware of who has surveillance systems which could contain vital information.

Many business owners and residents already have surveillance systems, but are not always aware that their system may have captured evidence that could help solve a crime, the RPD said in a press release issued Monday. In turn, police are not always aware of who has surveillance systems which could contain vital information.

Business owners and residents are encouraged to register for the Community Camera Program. By registering a camera, citizens are assisting Racine Police to quickly identify nearby cameras that may have captured criminal activity.

Citizens are only contacted if there is a criminal incident in the vicinity of their camera. If needed, investigating officers would then request to view camera footage to assist the investigation, the release stated.

If you would like to register your camera, the registration form can be accessed at cityofracine.org/RPD/CCPRegistration/.

In addition to the Community Camera Program, citizens that have Ring doorbells can join Ring Neighbors, ring.com/neighbors. Through a partnership with Ring and the use of the Ring Neighbors Portal, Racine Police can view video uploaded by citizens on Ring Neighbors.

“Help us make Racine an undesirable place for criminals to commit crime,” the release stated.

