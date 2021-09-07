 Skip to main content
RPD: One of three young men shot on Racine Street is in critical condition; other two are stable
top story
LABOR DAY TRIPLE SHOOTING

From scene of triple shooting on Racine Street, as of Monday morning

Evidence markers are visible on Racine Street as officers from the Racine Police Department investigate a shooting, reported just after midnight, that left three hospitalized.

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — Three young men shot early Monday in the 1200 block of Racine Street are alive, but one remains in critical condition, the Racine Police Department reported in a Tuesday morning news release.

The names of those shot have not been released. Their ages are 17, 18 and 21. All three were hospitalized; two are listed in stable condition, according to the new release.

No arrests have been reported. No suspects have been publicly identified.

The investigation remains active.

The RPD is asking for witnesses and other citizens with information to contact the department’s investigations unit by calling 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

