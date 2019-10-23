RACINE — The Racine Police have arrested one suspect in connection to a series of burglaries and said that more arrests may be made in the future.
The Racine Police Department said it recently responded to several burglaries on the northwest side of the Racine in recent months, a Racine Police Department release stated. Community Oriented Policing (COP) officers, along with investigators, developed a possible suspect in some of the cases.
After searching the suspect's residence, authorities found evidence that reportedly ties the suspect to the burglaries. The primary suspect was arrested on preliminary charges, but police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests may be made in the future.
"Although residential and commercial burglaries remain at historic lows locally, the Racine Police Department would like to remind citizens of the recent surge in, and general threat of burglaries," the release stated. "Most residential burglaries occur during daytime hour when homes are unoccupied. Area residents are encouraged to make sure all windows, garage doors, and other residential access points are secured."
You have free articles remaining.
If residents see suspicious activity or people, they are asked to gather as much information as possible, such as clothing description, physical description, vehicle information and contact police immediately at 262-886-2300, or 911 if it is an emergency situation.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information anyone may have about are burglaries. Anyone with information is asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jeffrey Blasi
Jeffrey Blasi, 6600 block of 6th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dajenay Branom
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dajenay Branom, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Kylie Gelmi
Kylie Gelmi, 600 English Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Ariel Graves
Ariel Graves, 5400 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Danielle Johnson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Danielle Johnson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor theft (false presentation less than $2,500).
Renee Lueck
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Renee Lueck, Cudahy, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics, delivery of schedule 1 or II narcotics.
James Otis Oliver
James Otis Oliver, 1000 block of Davis Place, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/delivery of a controlled substance on or near a treatment facility, possession of THC, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a youth center.
Jeffery Quigley
Jeffery Quigley, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Alexander Ward
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexander Ward, West Bend, Wisconsin, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Devin Trice
Devin Trice, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jolene Garcia
Jolene Garcia, 5000 block of 19th Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James Hudson
James Hudson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.