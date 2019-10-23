{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Police have arrested one suspect in connection to a series of burglaries and said that more arrests may be made in the future.

The Racine Police Department said it recently responded to several burglaries on the northwest side of the Racine in recent months, a Racine Police Department release stated. Community Oriented Policing (COP) officers, along with investigators, developed a possible suspect in some of the cases.

After searching the suspect's residence, authorities found evidence that reportedly ties the suspect to the burglaries. The primary suspect was arrested on preliminary charges, but police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests may be made in the future.

"Although residential and commercial burglaries remain at historic lows locally, the Racine Police Department would like to remind citizens of the recent surge in, and general threat of burglaries," the release stated. "Most residential burglaries occur during daytime hour when homes are unoccupied. Area residents are encouraged to make sure all windows, garage doors, and other residential access points are secured."

If residents see suspicious activity or people, they are asked to gather as much information as possible, such as clothing description, physical description, vehicle information and contact police immediately at 262-886-2300, or 911 if it is an emergency situation.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information anyone may have about are burglaries. Anyone with information is asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

