RPD officer on administrative leave after OWI citation in Oshkosh

A Racine Police officer is on administrative leave after being cited in November for alleged drunken driving in Winnebago County.
Zachariah S. Hyatt, 25, was cited by the University of Oshkosh Police Department for operating while intoxicated as a first offense, operating with a prohibited alcohol content of greater than or equal to 0.15, unreasonable and imprudent speed, driving in a bicycle lane, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, and failing to wear a seat belt for an incident that reportedly occurred on Nov. 9.
The UW-Oshkosh Police Department report of the incident was not readily available Tuesday.
In December, Hyatt pleaded not guilty to the citations and requested a jury trial, online court records show.
Racine Police Department Sgt. Chad Melby confirmed Tuesday that Hyatt has been placed on administrative leave on Nov. 12.
“Officer Zachariah Hyatt is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the municipal OWI case as well as the related, yet separate independent internal investigation,” Melby said in an email to The Journal Times.
Hyatt became a Racine Police Department officer in August 2018 after graduating from UW-Oshkosh with a degree in criminal justice.
A motion hearing has been scheduled in Winnebago County court on Feb. 17.
On Dec. 17, 2018, Racine Police Officer Sam Stulo was involved in an injury crash in the 1900 block of State Street that was caused by Stulo. He was later determined to be intoxicated.
After the crash, Stulo was convicted of first offense OWI, causing injury. In June, he was sentenced to 30 days in the Kenosha County Jail. Stulo has since returned to work at the Racine Police Department but was demoted from sergeant to a traffic investigator.