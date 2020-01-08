RPD officer on administrative leave after OWI citation in Oshkosh

A Racine Police officer is on administrative leave after being cited in November for alleged drunken driving in Winnebago County.

Zachariah S. Hyatt, 25, was cited by the University of Oshkosh Police Department for operating while intoxicated as a first offense, operating with a prohibited alcohol content of greater than or equal to 0.15, unreasonable and imprudent speed, driving in a bicycle lane, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, and failing to wear a seat belt for an incident that reportedly occurred on Nov. 9.

The UW-Oshkosh Police Department report of the incident was not readily available Tuesday.

In December, Hyatt pleaded not guilty to the citations and requested a jury trial, online court records show.

Racine Police Department Sgt. Chad Melby confirmed Tuesday that Hyatt has been placed on administrative leave on Nov. 12.

“Officer Zachariah Hyatt is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the municipal OWI case as well as the related, yet separate independent internal investigation,” Melby said in an email to The Journal Times.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hyatt became a Racine Police Department officer in August 2018 after graduating from UW-Oshkosh with a degree in criminal justice.