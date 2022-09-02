RPD officer needed stitches after arresting drunk man who kicked police, charges state

RACINE — While drunk and resisting arrest, a Racine man allegedly caused an injury to an officer that required stitches.

David A. Ferrell, 59, of the 2100 block of Carmel Avenue, was charged with a felony count of resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:47 a.m. on Thursday, officers noticed a vehicle being driven by Ferrell against one-way traffic on Marquette Street. Ferrell then moved in front of a city sweeper as if to block it off. When the sweeper moved out of the way, Ferrell got out and began walking swiftly down the middle of the street.

Ferrell then approached the officers' car and pounded his fists on it. He said something to the effect of "I want to make a complaint" before walking away to follow the sweeper. In speaking with the officers, he appeared to be heavily intoxicated and had the odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

He claimed the sweeper almost ran him off the road, but when officers told him he was driving the wrong way he became agitated and shifted his anger toward the officers. He started saying to the effect of "I'm going to beat the (expletive) out of you," shouted racial slurs and said he wanted to get a good look at officers' faces so he could "beat the (expletive) out of" them the next time he saw them.

A woman then came out of a nearby residence and tried to calm him down, but he yelled back "Shut the (expletive) up (expletive) and get back in the house."

When officers tried to place handcuffs on him, he tensed both of his arms and tried to pull away. When he was finally put in handcuffs, he began to kick at officers. An officer noticed pain in his left shin and saw that it was bleeding heavily. Stitches were used to close the wound.

Ferrell was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.