RPD officer enters no-contest plea in OWI case; remains on administrative leave
RPD officer enters no-contest plea in OWI case; remains on administrative leave

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A Racine Police officer accused of drunken driving in November has pleaded no contest in regard to an arrest for driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15, online court records show.

On Nov. 9, University of Oshkosh Police Department authorities cited 25-year-old RPD officer Zachariah S. Hyatt with operating while intoxicated as a first offense, operating with a prohibited alcohol content of greater than or equal to 0.15, unreasonable and imprudent speed, driving in a bicycle lane, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, and failing to wear a seat belt for an incident that reportedly occurred on Nov. 9.

Hyatt became a Racine Police Department officer in August 2018 after graduating from UW-Oshkosh with a degree in criminal justice.

Hyatt originally pleaded not guilty to the local charges in December and requested a jury trial, online court records show.

However, on April 24, Hyatt changed his plea to the one citation he received.

The other citations were dismissed.

As part of Hyatt’s no-contest plea, his driver’s license is revoked for seven months, online court records show.

Racine Police spokesman Sgt. Chad Melby previously confirmed that Hyatt was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 12. On Wednesday, Racine Police Chief Art Howell confirmed that Hyatt remains on administrative leave.

A motion hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 1.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

