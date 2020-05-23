RPD officer enters no-contest plea in OWI case; remains on administrative leave

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A Racine Police officer accused of drunken driving in November has pleaded no contest in regard to an arrest for driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15, online court records show.

On Nov. 9, University of Oshkosh Police Department authorities cited 25-year-old RPD officer Zachariah S. Hyatt with operating while intoxicated as a first offense, operating with a prohibited alcohol content of greater than or equal to 0.15, unreasonable and imprudent speed, driving in a bicycle lane, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, and failing to wear a seat belt for an incident that reportedly occurred on Nov. 9.

Hyatt became a Racine Police Department officer in August 2018 after graduating from UW-Oshkosh with a degree in criminal justice.

Hyatt originally pleaded not guilty to the local charges in December and requested a jury trial, online court records show.

However, on April 24, Hyatt changed his plea to the one citation he received.

The other citations were dismissed.

As part of Hyatt’s no-contest plea, his driver’s license is revoked for seven months, online court records show.