RPD officer enters no-contest plea in OWI case; remains on administrative leave

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A Racine Police officer accused of drunken driving in November has pleaded no contest in regard to an arrest for driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15, online court records show.
On Nov. 9, University of Oshkosh Police Department authorities cited 25-year-old RPD officer Zachariah S. Hyatt with operating while intoxicated as a first offense, operating with a prohibited alcohol content of greater than or equal to 0.15, unreasonable and imprudent speed, driving in a bicycle lane, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, and failing to wear a seat belt for an incident that reportedly occurred on Nov. 9.
Hyatt became a Racine Police Department officer in August 2018 after graduating from UW-Oshkosh with a degree in criminal justice.
Hyatt originally pleaded not guilty to the local charges in December and requested a jury trial, online court records show.
However, on April 24, Hyatt changed his plea to the one citation he received.
The other citations were dismissed.
As part of Hyatt’s no-contest plea, his driver’s license is revoked for seven months, online court records show.
Racine Police spokesman Sgt. Chad Melby previously confirmed that Hyatt was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 12. On Wednesday, Racine Police Chief Art Howell confirmed that Hyatt remains on administrative leave.
A motion hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 1.
Today's mugshots: May 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dalon T Albritton
Dalon T Albritton, 3000 block of Seventeenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph R Bowers
Joseph R Bowers, 31300 block of Bushnell Road, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Samantha A Duggan
Samantha A Duggan, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Alexis D Howard
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexis D Howard, Chicago, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Alonzo W Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alonzo W Jackson, Wadsworth, Illinois, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than equal to $500).
Vaughn A Mikulance
Vaughn A Mikulance, 6000 block of Johnson Road, Burlington, felony personal ID theft (avoidance).
Stephanie T Steffen
Stephanie T Steffen, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alfonzo Thomas Jr.
Alfonzo Thomas Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Michael L Torrey
Michael L Torrey, 300 block of Meadowview, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamie B Travis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie B Travis, Markham, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Alison A Wasser
Alison A Wasser, 1100 block of North Main Street, Racine, battery to a nurse, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Laquanda D Westbrook
Laquanda D Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery.
Tamia L Westbrook
Tamia L Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, use of orleoresin device during the commission of a crime (causing bodily harm).
Falandria K Williams
Falandria K Williams, 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.