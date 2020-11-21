 Skip to main content
RPD now taking incident reports online; here's how to submit tips, trouble and seek other police assistance
RPD now taking incident reports online; here's how to submit tips, trouble and seek other police assistance

Racine Police Station

The Racine Police Department is now offering expanded services online, including filing some incident reports and requesting certain types of public reports. 

RACINE — Thanks to Racine Police Department is making it easier to report trouble and seek other police assistance with a new online reporting system.

Officials say the Citizen Services Program Website is especially helpful during the coronavirus pandemic, because the public can access services from their computer or cellphone.

The site is available at cityofracine.org/police by clicking the blue "File Report Online" button.

In addition to reporting certain types of incidents, visitors can view crime maps, request some types of reports, see road closures, submit anonymous tips and seek other services.

Police officials have developed the online system over the past few months as part of an effort to embrace what officials call "forward-thinking, community-oriented policing."

"The online reporting system will assist with police manpower, improve response times and increase community engagement," the department said in a release. "It will also offer a level of convenience for the citizens of Racine and those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Just like regular written police reports, every online submission will be reviewed by a supervisor and assigned for further investigation if applicable, officials said.

The online reporting is available for white-collar crimes, identify thefts and frauds, thefts with no suspect on scene, vandalism with no suspect, and/or lost property.

If a person is unsure about making a report on the new system, they can call police dispatch for assistance at 262-886-2300.

