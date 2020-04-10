You are the owner of this article.
RPD: Man shot in foot, no suspect information available
RPD: Man shot in foot, no suspect information available

RACINE — A man was shot in the foot late Thursday in the 1600 block of Erie Street, Racine Police confirmed Friday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. Thursday, after Racine Police officers received a report of shots fired in the area.

Police discovered that a man had been shot once in the foot while standing outside. The victim said that someone shot at him from a moving vehicle that was driving by.

No suspect description was provided. 

