RPD: Man shot in foot, no suspect information available

RACINE — A man was shot in the foot late Thursday in the 1600 block of Erie Street, Racine Police confirmed Friday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. Thursday, after Racine Police officers received a report of shots fired in the area.
Police discovered that a man had been shot once in the foot while standing outside. The victim said that someone shot at him from a moving vehicle that was driving by.
No suspect description was provided.
Today's mugshots: April 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ryan B Ben-Hur
Ryan B Ben-Hur, 100 block of Harborview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession with intent to deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of controlled substance.
Juan M Casillas
Juan M Casillas, 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property.
Cody T Chic
Cody T Chic, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, stalking, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Angel Luis Cruz III
Angel Luis Cruz III, 3400 block of 93rd Street, Sturtevant, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dion E Lawrence
Dion E Lawrence, 1800 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, felony bail jumping.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Robert C Moorehead
Robert C Moorehead, 400 block of Mill Avenue, Union Grove, mayhem (use of a dangerous weapon), aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacques L Pissard
Jacques (aka Lacquesandre) L Pissard, 1800 block of North Main Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments< use of a dangerous weapon).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.