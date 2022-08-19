RPD issues wanted person alert for Montavius Drane

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is looking for information into the whereabouts of local resident Montavious Drane, 26, who is described as 5’8” and 180 pounds. There was no information on his last known whereabouts.
The notice released Thursday evening indicated Drane was wanted in connection to an attempted homicide and he was to be considered armed and dangerous. The public was advised not to approach him.
Anyone with information on Drane’s whereabouts or who has information on the undisclosed incident may call the RPD Investigations Unit: 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 18, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Steven Douglas Kozlik
Steven Douglas Kozlik, 100 block of East Chestnut Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of cocaine (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places).
Donald Ray Ward
Donald Ray Ward, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Tracy D. Young
Tracy D. Young, 1600 block of Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping.
Tyler J. Bernal
Tyler J. Bernal, 1700 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, computer message (threaten injury or harm, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lisa R. Gillespie
Lisa R. Gillespie, 2400 block of 18th Street, Kenosha, take and drive vehicle without owner's consent (abandon vehicle), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Justin G. Schultz
Justin G. Schultz, Black River Falls, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Antonio Jaimes
Antonio Jaimes, 1200 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon.
Ameer A. Johnson
Ameer A. Johnson, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.