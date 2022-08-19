RPD issues wanted person alert for Montavius Drane

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is looking for information into the whereabouts of local resident Montavious Drane, 26, who is described as 5’8” and 180 pounds. There was no information on his last known whereabouts.

The notice released Thursday evening indicated Drane was wanted in connection to an attempted homicide and he was to be considered armed and dangerous. The public was advised not to approach him.

Anyone with information on Drane’s whereabouts or who has information on the undisclosed incident may call the RPD Investigations Unit: 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.