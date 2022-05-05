 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RPD investigating after decomposing human remains were found in abandoned Taylor Avenue home

  • 0
1634 Taylor Ave - Google Maps

The east side of the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue is shown here in 2019.

 Via Google Maps

RACINE — Police are investigating the discovery of decomposing human remains inside a Taylor Avenue home.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said in a written statement RPD officers were dispatched Wednesday to 1637 Taylor Avenue on the report that someone found a deceased, decomposed body inside of a house.

At the residence, officers spoke with employees of Vassh Excavating, who indicated they were at the residence to board it up and secure an open rear door and window.

Inside the house they located the body in an upper unit, Wilcox continued.

The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition and an investigation is underway.

Additional details will be released as they become available. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornadoes touch down across the Plains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News