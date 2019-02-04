RACINE — Two people reportedly kicked in the door of a Racine residence, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.
At 11:39 p.m. Saturday, there was a report of a home invasion in the 1100 block of Ohio Street, according to Racine Police. Two individuals kicked in the residence's front door and asked for a person. When the person they named was not there, the two left. No one was injured.
Police say the incident is still being investigated, and no one was in custody as of Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
crime just is everywhere!!! Get a gun, and protect yourselves!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.