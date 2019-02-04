Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — Two people reportedly kicked in the door of a Racine residence, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.

At 11:39 p.m. Saturday, there was a report of a home invasion in the 1100 block of Ohio Street, according to Racine Police. Two individuals kicked in the residence's front door and asked for a person. When the person they named was not there, the two left. No one was injured.

Police say the incident is still being investigated, and no one was in custody as of Monday. 

