RPD increases its presence in north side neighborhood to reports of shots fired

From 2019 to 2020, the number of dispatches to shots fired nearly doubled, from 240 to 442.

And in the first six months of 2021, there were 183 dispatches to reports of shots fired, with no sign the shooting will let up.

These numbers only represent those where there was definitive proof of a shooting such as casings, or other evidence, such as a house or vehicle that has clearly been targeted with gunfire.

What works

There is research to indicate that targeted police presence can help reduce gun violence in neighborhoods with high rates of crime.

The strategy with the most success is directed patrol, in which officers are assigned to neighborhoods with high rates of crime and patrol when crime is most likely to occur.

These officers are not patrol officers and do not respond to calls for service.

Instead, they focus on proactive investigations that may involve field investigations of suspicious persons, etc.

At the George Mason University Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy, directed patrol is considered a “what works” solution to increased gun crime.