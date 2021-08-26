RPD increases its presence in north side neighborhood to reports of shots fired

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has increased its presence in a north-side neighborhood following recent reports of shots fired.
According to Sgt. Chad Melby, there were two reports of gunshots on Monday at 12:01 a.m. and 10:37 p.m. in the 500 block of Three Mile Road.
No information was released on the department’s special enforcement, but the Special Assignment Focused Enforcement vehicle was prominently parked on Three Mile Road on Thursday.
Violent stretch
The reports of shots fired were in addition to two weeks that saw two homicides and multiple shootings.
- On Aug. 14, Rebecca “Becky” Rannow, 41, was discovered in her home dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
- On Monday, Joseph Griffin, 21, was arrested after he allegedly shot at a person sitting in a car with whom he was having an argument.
- Also on Monday, a woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in Marquette Park.
- On Tuesday, Musa Tawfig Musa, 44, was gunned down in the area of LaSalle and English Streets.
The two homicides brings the total for the county to eight people dead from gun violence so far this year.
Shots fired
According to figures released by the Racine Police Department, dispatches to reports of gunfire have increased dramatically.
From 2019 to 2020, the number of dispatches to shots fired nearly doubled, from 240 to 442.
And in the first six months of 2021, there were 183 dispatches to reports of shots fired, with no sign the shooting will let up.
These numbers only represent those where there was definitive proof of a shooting such as casings, or other evidence, such as a house or vehicle that has clearly been targeted with gunfire.
What works
There is research to indicate that targeted police presence can help reduce gun violence in neighborhoods with high rates of crime.
The strategy with the most success is directed patrol, in which officers are assigned to neighborhoods with high rates of crime and patrol when crime is most likely to occur.
These officers are not patrol officers and do not respond to calls for service.
Instead, they focus on proactive investigations that may involve field investigations of suspicious persons, etc.
At the George Mason University Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy, directed patrol is considered a “what works” solution to increased gun crime.
Multiple departments across the country have experimented with intensive patrol in neighborhoods with high rates of gun violence, and the initial results have been promising, according to research provided by the CEBCP.