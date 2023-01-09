 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking
Rerun’s Lounge

RPD identifies suspect in New Year’s Day homicide at Rerun’s Lounge; seeks help finding him

  • 0
Rerun's Lounge on Washington Avenue in Racine scene of double fatal shooting

Located at 1111 Washington Avenue in Racine, Rerun's Lounge is quiet Monday following gun violence that left two people dead early New Year's Day and police seeking suspects.

 Scott Williams

RACINE — The Racine Police Department identified a suspect in the New Year’s Day homicide at Rerun’s Lounge and is seeking the public's help in finding him.

Abdullah Rashada

Rashada
Abdullah Rashada

Rashada

Suspect Abdullah Rashada is wanted for questioning in the investigation. The U.S. Marshals Service is also looking for Rashada.

Rashasa is 24 and is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. He's known to go by "AJ" and has ties to Wisconsin and Illinois. He is Black with brown hair, 5' 11" and weighs 175 pounds.

Rashasa should be considered armed and dangerous.

The two victims killed were Avery T. Stewart, 66, and Billy R. Petty, 56, both of Racine. Stewart, nicknamed "Rerun," was the owner of Rerun’s Lounge, where the shooting took place.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:34 a.m. Jan. 1 at the bar located at 1111 Washington Ave. on the stretch of Washington Avenue between Uptown and Downtown Racine.

People are also reading…

Any witnesses, or citizens with information on Rashada's whereabouts, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigator Steve Mueller at 262-939-3071 or U.S. Marshals Taskforce Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Watch now: Racine Mayor Cory Mason discusses a New Year's Day shooting that killed two people inside a local tavern.
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

A Racine man was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation and stalking resulting in bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of telephone harassment.

Mount Pleasant man charged with 10 robberies between Sept. 2-Dec. 31

Mount Pleasant man charged with 10 robberies between Sept. 2-Dec. 31

A 19-year-old Mount Pleasant man was charged with 10 felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, two felony counts of attempted burglary of a building or dwelling and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News