RPD identifies suspect in New Year’s Day homicide at Rerun’s Lounge; seeks help finding him

RACINE — The Racine Police Department identified a suspect in the New Year’s Day homicide at Rerun’s Lounge and is seeking the public's help in finding him.

Suspect Abdullah Rashada is wanted for questioning in the investigation. The U.S. Marshals Service is also looking for Rashada.

Rashasa is 24 and is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. He's known to go by "AJ" and has ties to Wisconsin and Illinois. He is Black with brown hair, 5' 11" and weighs 175 pounds.

Rashasa should be considered armed and dangerous.

The two victims killed were Avery T. Stewart, 66, and Billy R. Petty, 56, both of Racine. Stewart, nicknamed "Rerun," was the owner of Rerun’s Lounge, where the shooting took place.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:34 a.m. Jan. 1 at the bar located at 1111 Washington Ave. on the stretch of Washington Avenue between Uptown and Downtown Racine.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information on Rashada's whereabouts, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigator Steve Mueller at 262-939-3071 or U.S. Marshals Taskforce Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 28, 2022 Today's mugshots: Dec. 28 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Phillip J. Leonardo III Phillip J. Leonardo III, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping. Jayson N. Bailey Jayson N. Bailey, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Izayah J. Hellesen Izayah J. Hellesen, 4800 block of Twin Elms Drive, Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon). Benjamin L. Koke Benjamin L. Koke, 8700 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Jesus E. Morales-Vavquez Jesus E. Morales-Vazquez, Chicago, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer. Alejandro Sandoval Alejandro Sandoval, 4200 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping. Christopher Michael Weil Christopher Michael Weil, 2800 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Shawn T. Wiskerchen Shawn T. Wiskerchen, 3300 block of Pierce Boulevard, Racine, substantial battery, attempt misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling, entry into a locked vehicle, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.