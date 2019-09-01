RACINE — A total of four people were shot and a residence struck by bullets late Friday night into Saturday, Racine police said.
The first incident occurred at 10:24 p.m. Friday, when Racine Police responded to the 1500 block of Geneva Street for a report of three people who had been shot. All three of the gunshot victims’ injuries were nonlife-threatening, Racine Police Lt. David Wohlgemuth said.
Less than an hour later — at 11:08 p.m. Friday — a residence in the 1800 block of Grange Avenue was also struck by gunfire.
At 1:31 a.m. Saturday, a Racine fficer was flagged down in the 1500 block of Clark Street for a report of shots fired. Police reported that no one was struck in that incident. Wohlgemuth said that three individuals were taken into custody, interviewed and arrested in reference to the incident.
At 2:27 a.m. Saturday, one individual was shot near the area of St. Patrick and Geneva streets. The person’s injury was nonfatal, police said.
“All of these calls are currently being looked into and investigators are running down leads on these cases,” Wohlgemuth said in an email to The Journal Times.
Police said that they were not planning to release more information, including the names of the individuals injured or arrested, as of Saturday evening.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anthony L. Bean
Anthony L. Bean, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kywon R. Branson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kywon R. Branson, Chicago, Ill., felony personal identity theft, felony retail theft.
Rodney Deshawn Green
Rodney Deshawn Green, 200 block of North Dodge Street, Burlington, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, operate a vehicle without owner's consent, criminal damage to property.
Yarnell I. Moten
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Yarnell I. Moten (a.k.a. Ike, John), 900 block of 18th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram) on/near a school.
Timothy Ratcliff
Timothy Ratcliff, Lake Geneva, attempting to flee/elude an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cavetta L. Spencer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cavetta L. Spencer, Hazel Crest, Ill., felony personal identity theft, felony retail theft (between $500 and $5,000).
Tyquan Octavious Taylor
Tyquan Octavious Taylor, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Litoria L. Yates
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Litoria L. Yates, Matteson, Ill., felony personal identity theft (financial gain).
Jesus Alfaro
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jesus Alfaro, Davenport, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance.
Keith Allan Carter
Keith Allan Carter (a.k.a. Neckbone, Cannon), 1800 block of Woodland Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Marvon Q. Martin
Marvon Q. Martin, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property.
Kenyana L. Morris
Kenyana L. Morris, Winnebago, operating without a license.
Nathon A. Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathon A. Smith, 5600 block of 55th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
As expected and tossed out without pondering how stupid the comment is-----"Republicans will do nothing about gun laws" Well Democrats in Chicago sure have not been slacking off passing gun control laws---one of the strictest cities in the United States.
-
Yes---Chicago gun laws work and betcha Chicago just can't wait for the Labor Day weekend to end........"25 Shot, 7 Killed, During First Half of Labor Day Weekend in Chicago" Stick around chumps, Racine is playing catch up. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/09/01/25-shot-7-killed-during-first-half-labor-day-weekend-chicago/ BTW---- Chicago's mayor even has her picture accompanying the article. How novel is that?
Someone needs to flush the toilet that is Racine.
Racine is becoming more and more like Milwaukee everyday. Meanwhile the Republicans will do nothing about gun laws. The puppet strings are being controlled by the NRA.
Pretty sure they’d still have guns. Laws aren’t followed...unless once a law is created the guns magically disappear?
Speaking of "puppet strings", who is pulling yours laidback?
You can substantiate your claim that in fact "....Republicans will do nothing about gun laws. The puppet strings are being controlled by the NRA." right needstogetlaid? Of course you don't and you know and everyone else knows your statement is another in your long list of lies needstogetlaid. That the problem with you dimwit party minions; rather then make a convincing and truthful statement, you generate innuendos and lies thinking people will fall for it. Well guess what needstogetlaid, it ain't working. Instead maybe you should be honest and ask if 1) the perpetrators went through a background check before obtaining the weapon 2) was the perpetrators legally allowed to have a weapon and 3) were the perpetrators NRA members. I'm pretty sure the answers to those question would blow a hole to your "Republicans being on the puppet strings controlled by the NRA." bullsugar.
