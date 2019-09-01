{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A total of four people were shot and a residence struck by bullets late Friday night into Saturday, Racine police said.

The first incident occurred at 10:24 p.m. Friday, when Racine Police responded to the 1500 block of Geneva Street for a report of three people who had been shot. All three of the gunshot victims’ injuries were nonlife-threatening, Racine Police Lt. David Wohlgemuth said.

Less than an hour later — at 11:08 p.m. Friday — a residence in the 1800 block of Grange Avenue was also struck by gunfire.

At 1:31 a.m. Saturday, a Racine fficer was flagged down in the 1500 block of Clark Street for a report of shots fired. Police reported that no one was struck in that incident. Wohlgemuth said that three individuals were taken into custody, interviewed and arrested in reference to the incident.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

At 2:27 a.m. Saturday, one individual was shot near the area of St. Patrick and Geneva streets. The person’s injury was nonfatal, police said.

“All of these calls are currently being looked into and investigators are running down leads on these cases,” Wohlgemuth said in an email to The Journal Times.

Police said that they were not planning to release more information, including the names of the individuals injured or arrested, as of Saturday evening.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
4

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments