You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Racine Police: Don't leave keys in running cars, vehicle thefts on rise
0 comments
alert top story
Racine

Racine Police: Don't leave keys in running cars, vehicle thefts on rise

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is warning residents to be cautious and take their keys with them when leaving their vehicles in the wake of a string of vehicle thefts.

On Nov. 21, the Police Department sent out a social media message reporting that vehicle thefts were on the rise. At the time, Racine Police had responded to 14 vehicle thefts in the past two months. In many of the cases, keys were either left in the vehicle or the car was left unlocked running.

Of the 14 cases of vehicle thefts, seven resulted in an arrest.

Since then, 10 more vehicle thefts have been reported. Out of those 10 incidents, eight had the keys in the vehicle, police said.

Police are reminding members of the public to take their keys with them when parking their vehicles and never leave vehicles running unattended. Police included the following tips to keep vehicles safe:

  • Keep vehicles locked at all times, even while driving.
  • When parked, never leave keys in the car. Close all windows and the sunroof.
  • Never leave a car running and unattended.
  • Avoid leaving valuables inside a vehicle where a passersby could see them.
  • If possible, install an anti-theft system in vehicles if they don't have one. Thieves are reluctant to steal vehicles if they know the cars can be recovered quickly.
  • Be particularly cautious at night about where vehicles are parked. Park it in a well-lit area if possible.
  • Be aware of surroundings, especially in parking garages and parking lots.

Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about theft of vehicles. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Villa Street homicide victim named
Crime and Courts

Villa Street homicide victim named

Victor Perez, a 45-year-old Racine resident, has been identified as the man allegedly killed by Angela A. Scheit on Friday on the 1800 block of Villa Street, the Racine Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News