Racine Police: Don't leave keys in running cars, vehicle thefts on rise

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is warning residents to be cautious and take their keys with them when leaving their vehicles in the wake of a string of vehicle thefts.

On Nov. 21, the Police Department sent out a social media message reporting that vehicle thefts were on the rise. At the time, Racine Police had responded to 14 vehicle thefts in the past two months. In many of the cases, keys were either left in the vehicle or the car was left unlocked running.

Of the 14 cases of vehicle thefts, seven resulted in an arrest.

Since then, 10 more vehicle thefts have been reported. Out of those 10 incidents, eight had the keys in the vehicle, police said.

Police are reminding members of the public to take their keys with them when parking their vehicles and never leave vehicles running unattended. Police included the following tips to keep vehicles safe: