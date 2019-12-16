Racine Police: Don't leave keys in running cars, vehicle thefts on rise

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is warning residents to be cautious and take their keys with them when leaving their vehicles in the wake of a string of vehicle thefts.
On Nov. 21, the Police Department sent out a social media message reporting that vehicle thefts were on the rise. At the time, Racine Police had responded to 14 vehicle thefts in the past two months. In many of the cases, keys were either left in the vehicle or the car was left unlocked running.
Of the 14 cases of vehicle thefts, seven resulted in an arrest.
Since then, 10 more vehicle thefts have been reported. Out of those 10 incidents, eight had the keys in the vehicle, police said.
Police are reminding members of the public to take their keys with them when parking their vehicles and never leave vehicles running unattended. Police included the following tips to keep vehicles safe:
- Keep vehicles locked at all times, even while driving.
- When parked, never leave keys in the car. Close all windows and the sunroof.
- Never leave a car running and unattended.
- Avoid leaving valuables inside a vehicle where a passersby could see them.
- If possible, install an anti-theft system in vehicles if they don't have one. Thieves are reluctant to steal vehicles if they know the cars can be recovered quickly.
- Be particularly cautious at night about where vehicles are parked. Park it in a well-lit area if possible.
- Be aware of surroundings, especially in parking garages and parking lots.
Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about theft of vehicles. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gregory L Battle
Gregory L Battle, Waukegan, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Amanda M Blank
Amanda M Blank, 9300 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Mario M Garcia
Mario M Garcia, 1800 block of North Main Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3 and 10 grams).
Rhonda N Lane
Rhonda N Lane, Milwuakee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Calvin Earl Mallett
Calvin Earl Mallett, McDonough, Georgia, possession of THC.
Isaiah Mendez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Isaiah Mendez, 1600 block of Perry Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
James J Adams
James J Adams, 3800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeremy A Brown
Jeremy A Brown, Zion, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin B Ferguson
Kevin B Ferguson, 4600 block of Olive Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Candace E Isenhart
Candace E Isenhart, 200 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Nattely N Spikes
Nattely N Spikes, 5100 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.