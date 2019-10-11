You are the owner of this article.
RPD: Caledonia officer-involved shooting investigation nearing completion

CALEDONIA — Racine Police said Friday that the investigation into the Caledonia fatal officer-involved shooting in August is nearing its completion.

"In regards to the OIS (officer-involved shooting), the investigation is nearing completion," Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said Friday in response to an email inquiry from The Journal Times. "When it is finished we will submit the report to the DA for review."

The Racine Police Department then issued a press release which identified David Baird as the Caledonia Police officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Jared R. Nelson of Racine.

Baird — a four-year veteran with the Caledonia Police Department — attended Gateway Technical College and graduated from the police academy in 2012. He worked part-time for the Town of Geneva Police Department in Walworth County before becoming a Caledonia Police Department officer. 

The incident

At 4:59 p.m. Aug.18, Caledonia police responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Crystal Spring in Caledonia, a cul-de-sac just northwest of the intersection of highways 38 and 31, according to the Caledonia Police Department. 

Upon arrival, Baird encountered a male subject —later identified as Nelson — who police said immediately attacked Baird with an edged weapon, giving the officer a serious head wound.

Baird responded by shooting his duty weapon at Nelson. Caledonia Police confirmed via a Facebook post at 7:21 p.m. that evening that Nelson had died at the scene.

Officer Baird was transported to All Saints Ascension Hospital for emergency medical treatment and was later released from the hospital.

The investigation

On Aug. 19, Caledonia Police held a press conference where few details were released about the shooting, including what the "edged weapon" Nelson attacked the officer with was.

At the press conference, Caledonia Police Lt. Gary Larsen said that the Racine Police Department would handle the investigation into the incident. 

This is the second officer-involved shooting that the Racine Police Department has investigation in the past four months.

The first involved the fatal shooting 18-year-old Ty’ Rese West by Mount Pleasant Police Officer Eric Giese on June 15.

On Aug. 2, Racine Police referred its findings to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 18, District Attorney Tricia Hanson released her decision that the shooting was justified and no charges would be issued against Giese.

“It is my opinion that Sergeant Giese’s actions in this case fall under the privilege of self-defense,” Hanson said in her decision. 

Caledonia officer-involved shooting

A heavy law-enforcement presence responded Aug. 18 to the 4800 block of Crystal Spring in Caledonia, a cul-de-sac northwest of the intersections of highways 38 and 31, to an officer-involved fatal shooting. Racine Police identified the Caledonia Police officer involved in the shooting as David Baird Friday. 

