RPD: Caledonia officer-involved shooting investigation nearing completion

CALEDONIA — Racine Police said Friday that the investigation into the Caledonia fatal officer-involved shooting in August is nearing its completion.
"In regards to the OIS (officer-involved shooting), the investigation is nearing completion," Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said Friday in response to an email inquiry from The Journal Times. "When it is finished we will submit the report to the DA for review."
The Racine Police Department then issued a press release which identified David Baird as the Caledonia Police officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Jared R. Nelson of Racine.
Baird — a four-year veteran with the Caledonia Police Department — attended Gateway Technical College and graduated from the police academy in 2012. He worked part-time for the Town of Geneva Police Department in Walworth County before becoming a Caledonia Police Department officer.
The incident
At 4:59 p.m. Aug.18, Caledonia police responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Crystal Spring in Caledonia, a cul-de-sac just northwest of the intersection of highways 38 and 31, according to the Caledonia Police Department.
Upon arrival, Baird encountered a male subject —later identified as Nelson — who police said immediately attacked Baird with an edged weapon, giving the officer a serious head wound.
Baird responded by shooting his duty weapon at Nelson. Caledonia Police confirmed via a Facebook post at 7:21 p.m. that evening that Nelson had died at the scene.
Officer Baird was transported to All Saints Ascension Hospital for emergency medical treatment and was later released from the hospital.
The investigation
On Aug. 19, Caledonia Police held a press conference where few details were released about the shooting, including what the "edged weapon" Nelson attacked the officer with was.
At the press conference, Caledonia Police Lt. Gary Larsen said that the Racine Police Department would handle the investigation into the incident.
This is the second officer-involved shooting that the Racine Police Department has investigation in the past four months.
The first involved the fatal shooting 18-year-old Ty’ Rese West by Mount Pleasant Police Officer Eric Giese on June 15.
On Aug. 2, Racine Police referred its findings to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 18, District Attorney Tricia Hanson released her decision that the shooting was justified and no charges would be issued against Giese.
“It is my opinion that Sergeant Giese’s actions in this case fall under the privilege of self-defense,” Hanson said in her decision.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kywon Branson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kywon Branson, Chicago, Ill., felony personal identity theft (financial gain), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Jose Carranza
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jose Carranza, Round Lake Beach, Ill., possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with minor child in the vehicle.
Dwight Duncan
Dwight Duncan, 3000 block of Caledonia Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery.
Charles Famous
Charles Famous, 2300 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver amphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to cocaine), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard Frederickson
Richard Frederickson, 1500 block of Windsor Way, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, imitation of controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Arial Nicole Herrington
Arial Nicole Herrington, 1500 block of Superior Street, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft (business setting).
Trystan Jones
Trystan Jones, 1500 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim.
Christopher Martin Sr.
Christopher Martin Sr., 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Gregory Schaum
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gregory Schaum, Salem, operating while intoxicated causing injury, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Jordyn Turner
Jordyn Turner, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, hit and run causing great bodily harm, intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm, first degree reckless injury, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated causing injury.
Ema Cavaliere
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ema Cavaliere, Franksville, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
David Hansen
David Hansen, 3000 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Mount Pleasant, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Robert McAlister
Robert McAlister, Milwaukee, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
