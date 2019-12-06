RPD: Argument led to shot fired at Teezers

RACINE — An argument between two men led to a shot being fired at Teezers Bar and Grill, according to the Racine Police Department.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Racine Police responded to Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave. Two men were reportedly fighting. The fight escalated, which led to one of the men firing a single shot into the air in the parking lot outside the bar, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Racine Police said they have identified a suspect. As of Friday morning, police were still looking for him.

According to scanner reports at 8:05 a.m. Friday, a man had called Racine County Dispatch to turn himself in for the incident.

Teezers was the scene of a tragedy earlier this year, when on June 17, John Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was killed while trying to stop an alleged robbery.

Dalquavis Ward was arrested June 27 after the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said DNA evidence left at the scene tied Ward to the robbery and shooting.

