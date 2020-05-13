RPD: 25 citations issued for 'Safer at Home' violations

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has issued 25 “Safer at Home” citations since the order was passed down from Gov. Tony Evers.
The "Safer at Home" order, which state health officials and others deem necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 but some contend infringes on constitutional rights, initially went into effect on March 25. It was subsequently extended through May 26.
The Police Department said that of the more than 60 “Safer at Home” complaints the department has received, a total of 25 citations have been issued.
Those 25 citations stem from eight incidents, police say.
"Every citation was accompanied by another criminal or ordinance violation," Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby confirmed Tuesday.
Of the citations issued, one business — Discount Cigarette Tobacco and Vape located at 3417 Douglas Ave. — was found to be in violation of the “Safer at Home” order on March 31 and was closed. Police found the business, which was deemed nonessential by state standards, open and serving customers inside the store.
On April 22, the business was again found to be in violation and was cited.
Melby said the citation was issued after someone called police to report that the business was open.
"We are not out doing random checks," Melby said. "Someone called and we were dispatched."
On Monday, Evers allowed some businesses to reopen if they only allow five or fewer customers inside at a time.
Conflicting enforcement
In late April, Racine Police Chief Art Howell announced that his department would enforce Evers’ order.
In a statement, Howell said that city residents could “be assured that, where there exists any threat to public safety within the City of Racine, the response from the Racine Police Department will be data-driven, science and fact-based and non-partisan in nature, with the sole purpose of safeguarding life.”
Howell’s statement came a week after Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, who strongly disagrees with Evers’ extension of “Safer at Home,” said his office would not enforce it.
“The overreaching measures taken by state government will have dire lifetime consequences for businesses, homeowners, and families,” Schmaling said. “I took an oath to uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens and I cannot in good faith participate in the destruction of Racine County businesses or interfere in the freedoms granted to all of us by our constitution.”
Schmaling said Tuesday that his office has received very few complaints and has not issued any citations.
