RPD: 25 citations issued for 'Safer at Home' violations

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has issued 25 “Safer at Home” citations since the order was passed down from Gov. Tony Evers.

The "Safer at Home" order, which state health officials and others deem necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 but some contend infringes on constitutional rights, initially went into effect on March 25. It was subsequently extended through May 26.

The Police Department said that of the more than 60 “Safer at Home” complaints the department has received, a total of 25 citations have been issued.

Those 25 citations stem from eight incidents, police say.

"Every citation was accompanied by another criminal or ordinance violation," Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby confirmed Tuesday.

Of the citations issued, one business — Discount Cigarette Tobacco and Vape located at 3417 Douglas Ave. — was found to be in violation of the “Safer at Home” order on March 31 and was closed. Police found the business, which was deemed nonessential by state standards, open and serving customers inside the store.

On April 22, the business was again found to be in violation and was cited.