RPD: 2½-hour negotiation ends Wednesday with peaceful arrest at Ajax Apartments

RACINE — A "tactical" situation in Racine ended with a suspect surrendering peacefully Wednesday, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Kevion A. Minor, was wanted in connection with an April 30 shooting where a 41-year-old had been shot multiple times on the 3300 block of Hamlin Street but lived.

Then on Wednesday, a SWAT team, along with crisis negotiators, attempted to arrest Minor at the new Ajax Apartments at the intersection of 16th and Clark streets.

According to a release from the RPD: "Negotiators made contact with Minor, who refused to come out and armed himself with a gun. Officers discovered there was an adult female and young child inside the apartment with Minor. After approximately one hour of negotiations, the young child was released from the apartment. After an additional hour and a half of negotiations, Minor and the adult female exited the apartment."