MOUNT PLEASANT — Two Romanian men were arrested by Mount Pleasant Police this week after allegedly installing a credit card “skimmer” device at Educator’s Credit Union, 1400 N. Newman Road.
The men, Vergiu-Corneliu Galbenu, 41, and Gheorghe Oltean, 43, are charged with improperly using a credit card scanning device and attempted fraud against a financial institution, both felonies.
According to a press release from Mount Pleasant Police:
After receiving a tip on Monday, police located an ATM skimming device known as a “shimmer” in the ATM slot at the credit union. In addition to the skimmer, a covert, custom camera was fitted to the ATM to record users entering their PIN numbers. Surveillance video showed the suspects installing the equipment Sunday morning.
Just before 9 p.m. on Monday, police conducting surveillance at the credit union arrested Galbenu and Oltean after they pulled into an adjacent parking lot.
The investigation is still ongoing, but the credit and debit card information collected by the skimmer device is now in the hands of police and was never obtained by the suspects.
Both suspects were in custody as of Wednesday night at the County Jail and are scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Racine County Circuit Court on July 31.
Today's mugshots: July 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andres M. Avila
Andres M. Avila, 800 block of Villa Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Steven A. Custer
Steven A. Custer, Milwaukee, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, misdemeanor retail theft intentionally take less than or equal to $500.
Vergiu-Corneliu Galbenu
Vergiu-Corneliu Galbenu, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, improperly use credit card scanning device, attempt fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000).
Lesean Z. Graves
Lesean Z. Graves, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Trinity M. Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trinity M. Jones, 1300 block of Erie Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Gheorghe Oltean
Gheorghe Oltean, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, improperly use credit card scanning device, attempt fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000).
Katelynn M. Vogel
Katelynn M. Vogel, Cudahy, possession of an electric weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.
Joshua W. Wyant
Joshua W. Wyant, 3000 block of 86th Street, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.
Rhonda M. Martin
Rhonda M. Martin, 6500 block of 19th Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft intentionally take less than or equal to $500.
Ruben Medina Jr.
Ruben Medina Jr., 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Noah M. Richards-Staples
Noah M. Richards-Staples, 7200 block of Aspen Court, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Michael W. Vondohren
Michael W. Vondohren, Franklin Grove, misdemeanor retail theft intentionally take less than or equal to $500.
Savannah L. Woodard
Savannah L. Woodard, Franklin, disorderly conduct.
