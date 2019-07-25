{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two Romanian men were arrested by Mount Pleasant Police this week after allegedly installing a credit card “skimmer” device at Educator’s Credit Union, 1400 N. Newman Road.

The men, Vergiu-Corneliu Galbenu, 41, and Gheorghe Oltean, 43, are charged with improperly using a credit card scanning device and attempted fraud against a financial institution, both felonies.

According to a press release from Mount Pleasant Police:

After receiving a tip on Monday, police located an ATM skimming device known as a “shimmer” in the ATM slot at the credit union. In addition to the skimmer, a covert, custom camera was fitted to the ATM to record users entering their PIN numbers. Surveillance video showed the suspects installing the equipment Sunday morning.

Just before 9 p.m. on Monday, police conducting surveillance at the credit union arrested Galbenu and Oltean after they pulled into an adjacent parking lot.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the credit and debit card information collected by the skimmer device is now in the hands of police and was never obtained by the suspects.

Both suspects were in custody as of Wednesday night at the County Jail and are scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Racine County Circuit Court on July 31.

