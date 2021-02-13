Rollover in Mount Pleasant that shut down Emmertsen Road Friday night allegedly caused by drunk driver

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two vehicles were involved in a crash at approximately 11:28 p.m. Friday night at the 100 block of Emmertsen Road in Mount Pleasant, according to police.

The vehicles, a 2015 Toyota Camry and a 2001 Nissan Xterra, were found on the east side of the road with heavy damage.

Both lanes of traffic on Emmertsen Road had to be shut down due to the amount of debris on the road, according to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The investigation concluded both vehicles were traveling northbound on Emmertsen Road from Highway 20 when the Toyota rear-ended the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan reported she saw the Toyota's headlights in her rearview mirror, and the Toyota was headed in her direction at a high rate of speed, according to the release.

The driver of the Nissan said she attempted to pull over to the shoulder in order to avoid the Toyota, but the Toyota ended up rear-ending the Nissan. The Nissan rolled over.

Both occupants of the Nissan reported injuries, the press release said.

The driver of the Camry was identified as Emily Perez, a 20-year-old from Mount Pleasant.