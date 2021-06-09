Rollover crash leaves no serious injuries near Case High School Tuesday evening

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a two-vehicle collision Tuesday at around 5:14 p.m., with one rolled vehicle. The driver of the rolled vehicle was transported to Ascension All Saints for non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, police said.
The MPPD and South Shore Fire Department freed the driver of the rolled vehicle.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Oakes Road and 16th Street, immediately southeast of Case High School, with one vehicle completely rolled over.
While the crash is still under investigation by MPPD, police said in the press release that there are no suspicions of alcohol use for either of the drivers and driver action appears to be the cause.
The MPPD is requesting those with information on the incident to call 262-884-0454 option No. 4, or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or send a message through the website racine.crimestoppersweb.com.