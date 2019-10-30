{{featured_button_text}}
Crash at 16th Street and Phillips Ave.

One car ended up on its side after being involved in a two-car crash at the intersection of 16th Street and Phillips Avenue on Wednesday. One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. No additional information was immediately available. 

 RICARDO TORRES

RACINE — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash at the intersection of 16th Street and Phillips Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4 p.m. 

One car ended up on its side. No additional information was immediately available.

