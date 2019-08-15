{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Emergency crews responded Thursday to a rollover crash at Highway 31 and Timber Drive. 

The rollover occurred just before noon. 

It was a two-vehicle crash, according to two witnesses who were outside Starbucks at the time. The drivers of both vehicles were out walking around following the crash. 

Racine Police and Fire Department were both on scene assisting.

