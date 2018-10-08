YORKVILLE — A driver rolled her vehicle after going the wrong direction into the roundabout at Spring Street and South Colony Avenue at a high rate of speed, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported
According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, officials were called to the scene at 1:56 a.m. Sunday for a report of a rollover accident. The Jeep went into the southwest ditch by the intersection, struck a guide wire for a We Energies utility pole, then flipped onto its roof.
The lone occupant was a 33-year-old woman from Kenosha. She received minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. If charged, it will be her first offense.
The Sheriff's Office wrote that officials arrested three other drivers in the early-morning hours on Sunday for first OWI offenses. One was a 34-year-old man from Raymond, another was a 42-year-old man from Union Grove and the third was a 29-year-old woman from the City of Racine.
