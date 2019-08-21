The Rockford (Ill.) Register-Star has reported that former Racine County Register of Deeds Tyson Fettes, in connection to a sex-trafficking operation in Rockford, is being charged with patronizing a prostitute and soliciting a sexual act.
Prominent business leaders among those charged in Rockford sex trade case
ROCKFORD - A former CEO, a bank president, an elected official, a youth soccer coach, doctors and other prominent business leaders were among the 27 men charged this week in connection to an alleged illegal sex trade operation at two lingerie shops.The diverse socioeconomic status of the accused is evidence to victims advocates that human trafficking is a crime perpetuated by people of all walks of life, and it demonstrates the need to continue to arrest, prosecute and publicize the
At a news conference Tuesday, Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross read the names of each of the 28 people charged, including their respective dates of birth.
The names included Tyson Fettes, date of birth Oct. 3, 1985. Hite Ross also displayed photos of the suspects, including a photo of Fettes smiling.
Charges announced in 3 different... - Rockford Illinois Police Department
Charges announced in 3 different investigations.
On Wednesday evening, the Register-Star posted a story to its website, rrstar.com, providing additional information on the people charged, including the fact that the Fettes charged is the former register of deeds for Racine County.
The Journal Times was unable to reach Fettes Wednesday night on his cell phone by calling or texting.
Meanwhile, his Facebook page, which he had updated frequently, had been taken down completely.
Fettes stepped down as register of deeds in April to take a job with Community State Bank as the market president of its Burlington branch.
A lifelong Burlington resident, Fettes was appointed register of deeds by Gov. Scott Walker in 2011. He was one of 20 people who applied to replace Jim Ladwig, who stepped down after being elected county executive.
Fettes was elected in his own right in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
He also serves on the Burlington Town Board, to which he was elected in 2007.
The investigation
At the press conference Tuesday, Hite Ross said the Rockford Police Department received information regarding alleged illegal commercial sex trade trafficking, which was occurring at two locations in the City of Rockford, Chantilly Lace, 106 Seventh St., and Exclusive Lingerie Shop, 77 Seventh St.
Officers conducted an investigation and there were also search warrants issued. During that investigation evidence was received and gathered by members of the Rockford Police Department, which resulted in charges.
The investigation took place between March 9 and May 29, 2019, according to Hite Ross.
The charge of patronizing a prostitute in Illinois is a Class 4 felony and comes with 1-3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The charge of soliciting a sexual act in Illinois is a Class A misdemeanor and comes with up to one year in the Winnebago County Jail.
At the time of the Tuesday press conference, Hite Ross said warrants had been issued for the individuals and bond was set at $5,000. Anyone who knew the whereabouts of the individuals was told to call the Rockford Police Department.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, eight people had been booked into the Winnebago County Jail in connection to the investigation of prostitution and subsequently released. The eight included Fettes, the Rockford Register-Star reported.
