{{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER — A 22-year-old Rochester woman has been charged after allegedly breaking the rear window of a Honda Accord with a frying pan.

Eve M. Hoendervoogt, of the 300 block of Trail of Pines Lane, is charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.

According to the criminal complaint:

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of 300 Trail of Pines Lane at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a woman, later determined to be Hoendervoogt, knocking on doors in the area. Deputies searched the area, but did not find her.

They received another call about an hour later to the same location from a man who said Hoendervoogt threw his tent into a lit fire pit, broke a porch light and broke the rear window of his brother’s Honda Accord with a frying pan.

One of the deputies later found Hoendervoogt as a passenger in a vehicle and arrested her. While she was being arrested, a deputy found a vaping cartridge that later tested positive for marijuana.

Hoendervoogt’s initial court appearance was Friday, during which a cash bond was set with the provision that she have no contact with the victim or his family. Her next court date is set for Oct. 1.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Load comments