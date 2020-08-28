Rochester man received 2nd OWI after allegedly driving while on Adderall and Percocet

On July 15, Caledonia officers were dispatched to the area of Seven Mile Road and Highway V for reports of a reckless driver. Multiple witnesses reported that a white truck with a trailer was swerving all over the road and going in and out of traffic. The truck went through a stop sign, was driving in the middle of the road at some points and in the gravel off-road at other times. The truck had a shattered windshield and lowered its speed to 10 mph in a 45 mph zone. A witness followed the truck due to her concerns for other drivers' safety, and with the help of a civilian driver, boxed the truck in to slow it down and bring it to a stop.