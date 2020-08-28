Rochester man received 2nd OWI after allegedly driving while on Adderall and Percocet

CALEDONIA — A Rochester man received his second OWI charge after allegedly driving while high on Adderall and Percocet earlier this summer.
Sarkis Azarian, 28, of the 32200 block of Rodaza Drive, is charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
According to a criminal complaint:
On July 15, Caledonia officers were dispatched to the area of Seven Mile Road and Highway V for reports of a reckless driver. Multiple witnesses reported that a white truck with a trailer was swerving all over the road and going in and out of traffic. The truck went through a stop sign, was driving in the middle of the road at some points and in the gravel off-road at other times. The truck had a shattered windshield and lowered its speed to 10 mph in a 45 mph zone. A witness followed the truck due to her concerns for other drivers' safety, and with the help of a civilian driver, boxed the truck in to slow it down and bring it to a stop.
Once the truck stopped, the witnesses claimed the driver slapped himself, slammed his head and was not responding to those who had gathered to try to help him.
An officer observed the driver appeared to be highly confused and was slapping himself in the face and believed him to be in a state of excited delirium. The driver was sweating profusely, swinging his arms heavily around and rambling. He became agitated and jumped up and down.
The driver was identified as Azarian and based on his behavior, officers believed he was suffering from a reaction to an unknown drug. He was taken to a hospital and provided medication which calmed him. He told officers he had taken Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy, and Percocet, a pain medication.
Azarian was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday with the condition he does not consume or possess any alcohol or controlled substances.
A status conference in his case is set for Nov. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.
