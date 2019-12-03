Rochester man facing sixth OWI charge

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was arrested Monday after he was reportedly discovered driving while intoxicated for the sixth time.
At 3:52 p.m. Monday, a concerned citizen contacted the Racine County Communication Center after seeing a vehicle that appeared to be driving recklessly north on North Browns Lake Drive (Highway W), according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The citizen gave updated information to dispatch until deputies found the vehicle and spoke with the driver, 56-year-old George A. Posanski.
Deputies said Posanski displayed multiple indicators of impairment, and Posanski was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, sixth offense.
During the investigation, deputies learned that Posanski’s driver’s license status was revoked due to his previous OWI convictions.
He was also out on bond from a previous 2018 sixth offense OWI arrest by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Posanski was taken to the Racine County Jail. Charges of sixth offense OWI, operating while revoked, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andrai A Barrios
Andrai A Barrios, 300 block of Edward Street, Burlington, robbery with use of force, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Salvador Chiler
Salvador Chiler, 200 block of East Market Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Jeffery Deon House
Jeffery Deon House, 1000 block of Eleventh Street, Racine, possession of THC, resisting an officer.
James E Hudson
James E Hudson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Clayton R Naylor
Clayton R Naylor, 100 block of Waters Edge Circle, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Calista S Smith
Calista S Smith, 29400 block of River View Parkway, Burlington, robbery with use of force, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Luis A Garcia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Luis A Garcia, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of THC.
Alejandro Roman
Alejandro Roman, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, hit and run (attended vehicle).