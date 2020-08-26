Rochester man charged with 5th OWI after allegedly nodding off while driving on Highway 20

YORKVILLE — A Rochester man is facing his fifth OWI after allegedly nodding off while driving on Highway 20 near the interstate earlier this summer.
Shawn M. Breier, 44, of the 300 block of Settlement Drive, is charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fifth offense) with a general alcohol concentration enhancer added and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to a criminal complaint:
On June 5, a deputy was dispatched to I-94 southbound near mile marker 331 regarding a report of a reckless driver that was reportedly swerving all over the road, had struck the median wall, then exited the interstate at Highway 20. The deputy was advised that witnesses were following the suspect vehicle and observed the driver get out of the car to check any damage, get back in the vehicle and continue driving on Highway 20.
The deputy eventually located the suspect driver and saw him appear to be nodding off. The deputy then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver who was identified as Breier. The deputy observed he had glassy eyes and a blank stare.
A deputy spoke to the witness who said he was driving on I-94 when he observed Breier's vehicle swerving within its lane of traffic. He said he pulled beside the vehicle and observed Breier nodding off. He saw Breier's vehicle strike the median wall and exit the interstate at Washington Avenue (Highway 20). He got out of the vehicle, checked the damage, then got back in the vehicle and continued on Washington Avenue.
A deputy arrived on scene and had Breier perform field sobriety tests. During the tests, the deputy observed several clues of impairment. Breier was then placed under arrest and had his vehicle searched. Inside the vehicle, a pill bottle in the center console with no prescription label on it was found. There were eight blue pills that were later identified as Alprazolam, a medication used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.
Breier was transported to a hospital, where he agreed to provide an evidentiary sample of his blood. Breier said that he goes to a methadone clinic in Milwaukee and takes 2mg of Alprazolam once or twice a day. He said he does not have a prescription for the drug and gets it from a friend. He said he was under the influence of drugs.
An adjourned initial appearance for Breier is scheduled for Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jereme D Toney
Jereme D Toney, 4600 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), forgery, uttering a forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Ramon Ashly Williams
Ramon (aka Nonar Wilson) Ashly Williams, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, sex offender registry violation.
Kirdrell M Wright
Kirdrell M Wright, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Bryant N Doll
Bryant N Doll, 8000 block of Ford Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rory E Griffiths
Rory E Griffiths, 7700 block of Botting Road, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Viviana Avila
Viviana Avila, McHenry, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (4th offense, alcohol fine enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Shawn M Breier
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shawn M Breier, 300 block of Settlement Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of a controlled substance.
Aymie M Cicero
Aymie M Cicero, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Kenosha, felony personal identity theft (avoidance), obstructing an officer
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.