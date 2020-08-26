Rochester man charged with 5th OWI after allegedly nodding off while driving on Highway 20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — A Rochester man is facing his fifth OWI after allegedly nodding off while driving on Highway 20 near the interstate earlier this summer.

Shawn M. Breier, 44, of the 300 block of Settlement Drive, is charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fifth offense) with a general alcohol concentration enhancer added and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 5, a deputy was dispatched to I-94 southbound near mile marker 331 regarding a report of a reckless driver that was reportedly swerving all over the road, had struck the median wall, then exited the interstate at Highway 20. The deputy was advised that witnesses were following the suspect vehicle and observed the driver get out of the car to check any damage, get back in the vehicle and continue driving on Highway 20.

The deputy eventually located the suspect driver and saw him appear to be nodding off. The deputy then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver who was identified as Breier. The deputy observed he had glassy eyes and a blank stare.