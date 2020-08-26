 Skip to main content
Rochester man charged with 5th OWI after allegedly nodding off while driving on Highway 20
YORKVILLE — A Rochester man is facing his fifth OWI after allegedly nodding off while driving on Highway 20 near the interstate earlier this summer. 

Shawn M. Breier, 44, of the 300 block of Settlement Drive, is charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fifth offense) with a general alcohol concentration enhancer added and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 5, a deputy was dispatched to I-94 southbound near mile marker 331 regarding a report of a reckless driver that was reportedly swerving all over the road, had struck the median wall, then exited the interstate at Highway 20. The deputy was advised that witnesses were following the suspect vehicle and observed the driver get out of the car to check any damage, get back in the vehicle and continue driving on Highway 20.

The deputy eventually located the suspect driver and saw him appear to be nodding off. The deputy then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver who was identified as Breier. The deputy observed he had glassy eyes and a blank stare. 

A deputy spoke to the witness who said he was driving on I-94 when he observed Breier's vehicle swerving within its lane of traffic. He said he pulled beside the vehicle and observed Breier nodding off. He saw Breier's vehicle strike the median wall and exit the interstate at Washington Avenue (Highway 20). He got out of the vehicle, checked the damage, then got back in the vehicle and continued on Washington Avenue. 

A deputy arrived on scene and had Breier perform field sobriety tests. During the tests, the deputy observed several clues of impairment. Breier was then placed under arrest and had his vehicle searched. Inside the vehicle, a pill bottle in the center console with no prescription label on it was found. There were eight blue pills that were later identified as Alprazolam, a medication used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. 

Breier was transported to a hospital, where he agreed to provide an evidentiary sample of his blood. Breier said that he goes to a methadone clinic in Milwaukee and takes 2mg of Alprazolam once or twice a day. He said he does not have a prescription for the drug and gets it from a friend. He said he was under the influence of drugs.

An adjourned initial appearance for Breier is scheduled for Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

