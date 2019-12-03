You are the owner of this article.
Rochester man arrested with revoked license arrested for sixth OWI
OWI arrest

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was arrested Monday after he was reportedly discovered driving while intoxicated for the sixth time. 

At 3:52 p.m. Monday, a concerned citizen contacted the Racine County Communication Center after seeing a vehicle that appeared to be driving recklessly north on North Browns Lake Drive, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.

The citizen gave updated information to dispatch until deputies found the vehicle and spoke with the driver, 56-year-old George A. Posanski.

Deputies said Posanski displayed multiple indicators of impairment, and Posanski was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, sixth offense. 

During the investigation, deputies learned that Posanski’s driver’s license status was revoked due to his previous OWI convictions. He was also out on bond from a previous 2018 sixth offense OWI by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Posanski was taken to the Racine County Jail. Charges of sixth offense OWI, operating while revoked, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office, the release said.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

