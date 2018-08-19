ROCHESTER — A man is in Racine County Jail after being involved in an incident with his mother, a machete and a butterfly knife late on Saturday.
Rochester resident Edward L. Esposito, 41, of the 600 block of Stephanie Street in Rochester, is facing charges of attempted homicide, domestic violence and first degree reckless endangering safety.
According to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies were dispatched to the home on Stephanie Street at around 6:20 p.m. for reports of a intoxicated man who went after his mother with a machete and stabbed her in the leg with a butterfly knife.
Esposito, reportedly, left the house and sat in the backyard where he was taken into custody without incident.