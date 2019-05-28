Try 3 months for $3

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man is in custody for allegedly strangling and shooting his roommate’s dog — causing its death — after it bit him.

Jay C. Hoppe, 51, of the 28500 block of Washington Avenue, faces a felony count of mistreatment of animals with domestic abuse and use of a dangerous weapon modifiers and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.

According to a criminal complaint:

The dog, named Mack, came up to Hoppe while he was eating dinner at 11:16 p.m. Saturday and Hoppe started roughly handling the animal.

Hoppe’s roommate, who owned the dog, told him to leave the dog alone.

Hoppe then “began to intentionally provoke” Mack, the complaint states, and the dog growled and tried to get away. Hoppe grabbed Mack and pulled him back.

Hoppe continued to act aggressively toward the dog and the roommate saw Hoppe had a bloody lip. Mack ran away and Hoppe chased him and began choking him.

Hoppe’s roommate separated the two and Hoppe began to yell that the dog “has to go,” according to the complaint. The roommate began recording audio of the incident. Hoppe proceeded to punch holes in the walls and saying he was going to put Mack down.

The roommate gathered Mack and her two other dogs and put them all in her truck. Hoppe came out and grabbed Mack from the truck.

Hoppe called for another person, whom the complaint did not name, to get his gun for him. When the person gave Hoppe the gun, the roommate left with the other dogs.

Hoppe later texted his roommate that Mack was “gone.” Deputies arrived at the residence and found Mack dead at the end of the driveway.

Hoppe made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a cash bond was set at $5,000, records show. His next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 5.

Hoppe was still in custody at Racine County Jail as Tuesday evening, according to online records. He was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in 2012 and had a restraining order filed against him in 2009. 

