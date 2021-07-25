Rochester man allegedly exposed himself to minors, walked around the outside of a house naked

BURLINGTON — A Rochester man last week allegedly exposed himself to minors while fishing and had a similar incident of exposure when he reportedly walked around the outside of a house naked last fall.
William D. Montieth, 74, of the 400 block of Pine Grove Avenue, was charged with a felony count of exposing genitals and a misdemeanor count of lewd and lascivious behavior.
According to criminal complaints:
On Nov. 6, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a residence on North Maple Lane for a man that was on the complainant’s property without any clothes on.
Upon arrival, the deputy spoke to a witness who said that Montieth was a longtime friend and had been allowed to hunt on their land for quite a few years. That morning, one of the victims looked out the window and saw him standing near their barn, nude. He was told to leave, and then later that day he was invited back to discuss the incident. He reportedly told them he didn’t know why he did what he did and said: “I don’t know what I was thinking.”
On Wednesday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a residence in Burlington for an indecent-exposure report involving three minors.
Upon arrival, the witnesses told the deputy that an older man, later identified as Montieth, exposed himself. At 4:11 p.m., one of the victims received a message about Montieth staring at another victim while she was sunbathing at Honey Creek Beach. She arrived at the beach and joined another person who was sitting on a towel about 35 to 40 feet from where Montieth was fishing. Montieth then allegedly exposed himself.
They reportedly yelled at him, telling him they were minors, then left the beach. When they told him that what he did was “disgusting,” Montieth allegedly replied: “Yup.”
Montieth was given $6,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 29 and a status conference is set for Sept. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
William D Montieth
William D Montieth, 400 block of Pine Grove Avenue, Rochester, exposing genitals, lewd and lascivious behavior.