Rochester man allegedly exposed himself to minors, walked around the outside of a house naked

BURLINGTON — A Rochester man last week allegedly exposed himself to minors while fishing and had a similar incident of exposure when he reportedly walked around the outside of a house naked last fall.

William D. Montieth, 74, of the 400 block of Pine Grove Avenue, was charged with a felony count of exposing genitals and a misdemeanor count of lewd and lascivious behavior.

According to criminal complaints:

On Nov. 6, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a residence on North Maple Lane for a man that was on the complainant’s property without any clothes on.

Upon arrival, the deputy spoke to a witness who said that Montieth was a longtime friend and had been allowed to hunt on their land for quite a few years. That morning, one of the victims looked out the window and saw him standing near their barn, nude. He was told to leave, and then later that day he was invited back to discuss the incident. He reportedly told them he didn’t know why he did what he did and said: “I don’t know what I was thinking.”

On Wednesday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a residence in Burlington for an indecent-exposure report involving three minors.