ROCHESTER — A Rochester man is facing charges after reportedly hitting a 15-year-old teen boy who tried to intervene in a fight involving the teen's mother.

Jacob A. Wisniewski, 41, of the 100 block of South Rochester Street, is charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, with a domestic abuse modifier.

According to the criminal complaint: 

On Sunday, a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a residence for a report of a man hitting a woman and a 15-year-old boy.

The boy said he saw his mother and Wisniewski in a verbal argument after Wisniewski had reportedly returned home from a bar intoxicated. The teen said Wisniewski pointed a handgun at his own head while making suicidal statements during the argument.

At one point, the boy said Wisniewski tried to push his mother down the basement stairs. When the boy intervened, Wisniewski reportedly got upset, chased the boy out of the house and hit him in the face three times before leaving. 

Wisniewski was later found by South Milwaukee Police at the Bottom's Up bar, 5105 W. Coldspring Road. He told police that the teen struck him, so he defended himself and hit him back. He denied putting a gun to his or anyone else's head.

After he was arrested, while in his observation cell, Wisniewski reportedly exposed his genitals to two officers.

An initial appearance for Wisniewski is scheduled for Tuesday at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Monday night at the County Jail.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

