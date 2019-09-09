RACINE — A violent robbery victim recognized one of his alleged assailants as a Burger King cashier five months after the robbery, according to Racine Police.
Dayvion S. Hunter, 17, of the 1100 block of Lewis Street, is charged with one felony count of robbery with use of force and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
Hunter and another assailant ran at a man, punching and robbing him in broad daylight on April 6 in the 3400 block of 10th Avenue. Hunter, while wearing a Burger King uniform, and the other man allegedly took two cellphones and $140 from the victim.
The two then reportedly fled north on Douglas Avenue.
The victim reportedly went into Burger King, 3456 Douglas Ave., on Sept. 2 or Sept. 3 and saw Hunter working there. The victim then confronted Hunter, a manager told police. The manager sent Hunter home.
On Sunday, an officer found one of the stolen phones near the Burger King.
Surveillance footage of the April 6 robbery captured by a nearby business reportedly shows Hunter and another man chase after the victim.
A shift manager at the Burger King said she was not able to tell The Journal Times on Monday afternoon if Hunter was still employed there.
Hunter made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a cash bond was set at $1,000, records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.
