{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A violent robbery victim recognized one of his alleged assailants as a Burger King cashier five months after the robbery, according to Racine Police.

Dayvion S. Hunter, 17, of the 1100 block of Lewis Street, is charged with one felony count of robbery with use of force and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hunter and another assailant ran at a man, punching and robbing him in broad daylight on April 6 in the 3400 block of 10th Avenue. Hunter, while wearing a Burger King uniform, and the other man allegedly took two cellphones and $140 from the victim.

The two then reportedly fled north on Douglas Avenue.

The victim reportedly went into Burger King, 3456 Douglas Ave., on Sept. 2 or Sept. 3 and saw Hunter working there. The victim then confronted Hunter, a manager told police. The manager sent Hunter home.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

On Sunday, an officer found one of the stolen phones near the Burger King.

Surveillance footage of the April 6 robbery captured by a nearby business reportedly shows Hunter and another man chase after the victim.

A shift manager at the Burger King said she was not able to tell The Journal Times on Monday afternoon if Hunter was still employed there.

Hunter made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a cash bond was set at $1,000, records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments