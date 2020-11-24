Robbery suspects sought by Mount Pleasant Police Department

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to the Hometown gas station, 2325 Racine St., at 10:37 p.m. Nov. 22 for a counter holdup alarm.

It was later determined that the station was robbed by two males — one in a red sweatshirt and one in a gray sweatshirt. There was a third suspect that acted as a lookout. The suspects then fled on foot.

This incident remains under investigation.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking assistance from anyone who may have additional information regarding this incident. They are asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 (option No. 4) or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or via e-mail through the website, racine.crimestoppersweb.com.

