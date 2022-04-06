Robbery suspect allegedly threw money out of window after stealing from lending institution in Racine

RACINE — A local man allegedly robbed Heights Finance, a lending institution at 1230 Lathrop Ave.

Cedric D. Atkins, 47, of the 4800 block of Indian Hills, Mount Pleasant, was charged with a felony count of robbery of a financial institution.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:33 a.m. on Monday, officers were sent to Heights Finance for a robbery.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with an employee who said that she heard someone knocking on the glass door before the business was open. She unlocked the door and spoke to the man, and he asked when they were open. She told him they were open at 8:30 a.m. and he then asked her what time it was. When she turned her back, he forced his way inside and pulled out a knife.

He said "(Expletive), I'm only going to ask you one time. You're going to give me all the money that's in here. Take me to the safe.

He told her to take him to where she was sitting and said "I ain't gonna tell you but one time if you don't give me the money, I'm gonna kill you." Between the three drawers she opened, he took $145. He made her give him her cellphone, then told her to go into the backroom and count to 50.

He then left. She saw him get into a maroon SUV.

An investigator was able to get video footage of the area and was able to determine the owner of the vehicle and the address for the owner.

On Tuesday, the vehicle left a parking lot in the 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive and was stopped by police.

The driver said that Atkins had the vehicle during the time of the robbery. Officers then spoke to Atkins, who denied being involved but then eventually admitted to entering the store and taking an unspecified amount of money.

He said he was not going to hurt anyone and he did not know how much money he took, but he did not think it was a lot. He said that he started tossing money, gloves, shoes and a gaiter out of the window on his way home.

Atkins was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0