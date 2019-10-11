{{featured_button_text}}
Two bank robberies reported

Police responded Friday afternoon to a report of a bank robbery at Landmark Credit Union, 1931 Grove Ave., shown here. That report came in just after 1:30 p.m. Friday, and was the city's second reported bank robbery of the day: At about 10:40 a.m., a robbery was reported at BMO Harris Bank, 4100 Durand Ave. Police were not able to immediately release any additional information. Police scanner reports indicated the suspect in the Landmark Credit Union robbery wore a surgical mask. As of 2:20 p.m., a credit union representative said that the branch was closed due to an incident, but was not at liberty to say what incident had occurred at the branch. Four Racine Police squad cars were at the scene, the branch was locked and the drive-up windows were closed.

 MICHAEL BURKE, mick.burke@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The Racine Police Department responded Friday to two reported robberies of financial instutions. 

The first was at BMO Harris, 4100 Durand Ave., at approximately 10:40 a.m. Friday, according to Racine police. The second was at Landmark Credit Union, 1931 Grove Ave. That report came in just after 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Police scanner reports indicated the suspect in the Landmark Credit Union robbery wore a surgical mask. As of 2:20 p.m., a credit union representative said that the branch was closed due to an incident but was not at liberty to say what incident had occurred at the branch. Four Racine Police squad cars were at the scene, the branch was locked and the drive-up windows were also closed.

No additional information was immediately available. 

