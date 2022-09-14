 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robbery at Arcade Apartments reported Tuesday afternoon

RACINE — Three men allegedly robbed and assaulted a man on Tuesday inside an apartment building in Downtown Racine, sparking a large police response.

According to the Racine Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call at Arcade Apartments, 424 Lake Ave., around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A man told police his cellphone was stolen and he was assaulted in an elevator by three men, one of whom had a gun. After the robbery and assault, "the victim ran outside yelling that there was a gun," RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said in an email.

There were no gunshots fired. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, suspects had not been located.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a man spoke to two police officers near where the incident happened. Nearby, a police officer and about a dozen people stood on the sidewalk.



“Racine is too crazy right now,” a woman said.

