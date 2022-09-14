Robbery at Arcade Apartments reported Tuesday afternoon

RACINE — Three men allegedly robbed and assaulted a man on Tuesday inside an apartment building in Downtown Racine, sparking a large police response.
According to the Racine Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call at Arcade Apartments, 424 Lake Ave., around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.
A man told police his cellphone was stolen and he was assaulted in an elevator by three men, one of whom had a gun. After the robbery and assault, "the victim ran outside yelling that there was a gun," RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said in an email.
There were no gunshots fired. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, suspects had not been located.
Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a man spoke to two police officers near where the incident happened. Nearby, a police officer and about a dozen people stood on the sidewalk.
A Racine teen who was already charged earlier this week for having three-fourths of a pound of marijuana and multiple weapons now faces charges for instigating a fight in which six women attacked two women and stole a phone.
The Pleasant Prairie Police Department reported that it conducted an undercover operation within the village in August and September to identify individuals reportedly seeking to meet prostitutes through online advertisements.
At 3:39 a.m. on Thursday, officers reported seeing a "suspicious vehicle" in the parking lot of a closed business on the 8300 block of Corporate Drive, leading to the arrest. Marijuana gummies allegedly were also found in the car.