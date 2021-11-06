Kyle Rittenhouse, third from left, stands with his legal team, from left, Mark Richards of Racine, Burlington-native Corey Chirafisi and Natalie Wisco — an associate at Richards' Racine firm — as the jury leaves the room at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, the conclusion of the nationally watched trial.
Defense attorney Mark Richards talks with a client in the Racine County Jail in this Jan. 15, 2001, photo.
After Pierce was acrimoniously fired in February, Rittenhouse hired someone with a more proven record, someone who knows Kenosha’s court. That someone is Richards.
A former prosecutor, Richards attests to having tried more than 100 cases in court. He often wins.
In 1999, he got charges dropped against a prisoner accused of choking his cellmate to death after the guards were shown to have committed misconduct. A former Kenosha police officer, who planted evidence during a 2014 homicide trial, was sentenced to no prison time after being represented by Richards. In 2018, a vehicular homicide conviction was overturned after Richards successfully argued his blood was drawn improperly.
“Some people are born for the courtroom,” attorney Brian Dimmer said of his business partner at Richards & Dimmer S.C., 209 Eighth St., Racine.
Richards was the man who defended Curt Johnson, one of the heirs to the SC Johnson fortune, after Johnson was accused of molesting his stepdaughter and her friend.
That was one of the first times Richards publicly crossed paths with Corey Chirafisi, the Burlington-native attorney who has teamed up with Richards to lead the defense of Rittenhouse. As Richards was defending Johnson, Chirafisi represented Johnson’s stepdaughter and wife.
The two have also tried cases against one another, when Chirafisi was with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office prosecuting one of Richards’ clients, said Dimmer. Richards has been a prosecutor both in Racine and Kenosha counties.
They have worked together before the Rittenhouse case. They are representing each of the Huffhines brothers, accused along with their mother of being Kenosha County’s biggest illegal marijuana vape dealers.
Neither Richards nor Chirafisi responded to a request for comment this week — they’re rather busy with one of the biggest trials Wisconsin has seen this century.
Two men, one case, one team
Their styles and looks are very different.
Richards is gruff and unafraid to curse in the courtroom. He’s reportedly always been that way.
During opening statements Monday in the Rittenhouse trial, he used the N-word aloud when he quoted threats Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man killed by the teenager, made minutes before being fatally shot.
Then, during a long procedural argument on Tuesday, Richards said — loud enough for reporters in the gallery to hear — “I’m not going to stay and listen to this (expletive)” when Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder called a recess mid-argument.
‘An excellent trait’
“He’s always carried himself that way. He has a reputation for being gruff and aggressive. In criminal cases, generally speaking, that’s an excellent trait for someone to have. (As a defense attorney), you’re generally an underdog. You’re often attacking credibility of witnesses,” said Robert Keller, a Racine attorney who describes Richards as “a good friend” and Chirafisi as “an affable fellow.”
“His best asset as a defense attorney is that he exudes confidence from the position of his client,” Dimmer said of Richards. That confidence, Dimmer said, comes from “the work and preparation” Richards always puts in. Juries, Dimmer said, “are captivated by that confidence.”
“That (confidence) may not have been something he was born with, but comes with experience. There are some people who are attorneys because it’s a good career and because they’re no good at anything else,” Dimmer said with a laugh.
“But there’s some people who were born to be a good defense attorney … He has a demeanor, that take-no-prisoner mentality. It also comes from taking each thing you do seriously. Each matter is a matter that’s very serious.”
In a 2001 interview with The Journal Times, his then-associate Christy Hall called Richards “abrupt, both inside and outside of court.”
Richards’ voice is in a low register. He has a weathered face topped with short but-somehow-still-unkempt salt-and-pepper hair. He’s built like a linebacker, but isn’t one to play football.
He prefers the water. He swims almost every day at a local YMCA, was first team All-Racine County in swimming in 1980 at Park High School, and also is an avid sailor and skier. Dimmer said Richards has also swam around Key West and Alcatraz Island — because if you’re good at keeping people out of prison, you might as well take a victory lap around America’s most famous penitentiary.
In 2001, a Journal Times feature about him was headlined “Rebel with a Cause,” describing Richards 20 years ago as “hot-headed, impulsive and loud.”
“If he’s not fidgeting with his PalmPilot to check and recheck the stock market, emails and look up phone numbers,” the article stated, “Richards is strategizing how to win his next court case.”
He once got a gang member to break on the stand, accidentally admitting to having strategized with a Latin Kings leader before testifying.
Not quite as rough
Chirafisi’s style, while still aggressive, isn’t quite so rough around the edges. In a 2014 promotional video for his private Madison firm, he said: “I try to be the style of lawyer I didn’t like to litigate against when I was a prosecutor. I like to be the lawyer who causes as many problems for the government as I can.”
Richards and Chirafisi couldn’t look much less alike. Chirafisi has a smooth-shaved head with eyeglasses often either atop his head or resting on his nose, and a more lean build than his co-counsel. On Burlington High School’s baseball team in the late 1980s, he was a noteworthy base-stealer.
Origins
Both had the lawyer-seed planted early.
Richards, the son of a Racine Unified teacher and a parks department employee, has said he’s known since high school he wanted to be an lawyer.
On April 5, 1985, The Journal Times ran a photo of Burlington High School students participating in a mock city council. Playing the role of city attorney? Chirafisi.
Also, according to a 1983 Journal Times report, when Chirafisi was 11, he and his parents sued a Burlington dentist for $70,000 after the dentist allegedly removed the wrong tooth — extracting an adult tooth instead of a baby tooth.
On the attack
Flipping the roles through the first week of the Rittenhouse trial, Chirafisi has been on the attack more than Richards.
Already in this case, the tag team has a number of wins. They succeeded in having Schroeder rule pre-trial that the men Rittenhouse shot can’t be called “victims” and became allowed to refer to the men as “rioters, looters and arsonists,” characterizations that could gain sympathy from jurors. Mid-trial Friday, Chirafisi was successful in getting Schroeder to allow Rosenbaum’s history of mental illness to be brought up in front of the jury.
“Corey’s approach, while maybe not to that same passion and ferocity that Mark brings, gets the job done through being very good at getting what he wants out of a witness,” Dimmer said. “As a cross-examiner, being disarming can be as effective as browbeating a potential witness.”
Added Keller: “Mark’s style is pretty unique. I think Corey is a bit more reserved, but he’s equally as effective. And I think he’s very knowledgeable about the law.”
Chirafisi became visibly frustrated Friday when questioning the Khindri brothers. The Khindris’ father owns the Car Source lots. Chirafisi tried to get the brothers to say they invited armed men to defend the business the night of Aug. 25 as Rittenhouse and other witnesses have claimed, but neither Khindri admitted such as they each repeatedly appeared lost and stumbled over their answers to Chirafisi’s persistent questions.
Chirafisi and Richards’ opposing counsel, Kenosha County assistant district attorneys James Kraus and Thomas Binger, have much different approaches.
They’re less aggressive and they’re younger. Of the four, Kraus comes off as most polite during questioning.
Binger has seemed calculating as if he’s building to some big reveal — a reveal we have yet to see. The trial is scheduled to run through the upcoming week.
The third defense attorney at the defense table, Natalie Wisco, has been pretty much silent throughout the trial after leading the way in some pre-trial hearings. When she’s been seen on camera, it’s been taking notes, sitting at the narrow end of the defense’s table, elbow-to-elbow with Rittenhouse. The teenager has appeared appropriately fidgety for an 18-year-old, scribbling on a notepad or fiddling with a water bottle, as his fate is discussed for hours on end. She’s been an associate at Richards & Dimmer since 2017, and was sworn in to The Racine County Bar Association in September 2019.
Brian Dimmer, Richards’ business partner, declined to answer when asked if he had worked on the Rittenhouse case.
Kyle Rittenhouse, third from left, stands with his legal team, from left, Mark Richards of Racine, Burlington-native Corey Chirafisi and Natalie Wisco — an associate at Richards' Racine firm — as the jury leaves the room at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, the conclusion of the nationally watched trial.
