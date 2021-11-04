Rittenhouse Trial Day 4: Witnesses recount horror in emotional testimony

McGinniss indicated he was concerned when he saw Rittenhouse running with his gun and the fire extinguisher.

“It seemed to me that, yeah, it’s not the way I was taught to handle a weapon in a public place.”

One of the charges against Rittenhouse — first degree recklessly endangering safety — is based on his firing his weapon toward McGinniss when he shot Rosenbaum. McGinniss testified that he heard or felt something move past his legs when the shooting occurred, and looked down to check if he had been shot.

Emotional while watching the video of the aftermath, McGinniss said he would never forget that night.

McGinniss said he and others carried Rosenbaum from Car Source across the street toward Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, eventually loading him into the back of an SUV driven by a hospital employee. He said a large hostile crowd had gathered, and someone punched him in the head.

He said he got into the back of the SUV with Rosenbaum.