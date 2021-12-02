Rittenhouse suggests libel lawsuits possible

It’s been speculated since soon after his activities on Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys, John Pierce and Lin Wood, whom Rittenhouse has said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Rittenhouse’s family hinted that civil lawsuits are likely.

Spokesman Dave Hancock, a former Navy SEAL who used to work for Wood, said in a podcast published Tuesday that the family is continuing to fundraise through FreeKyleUSA.org to pay Rittenhouse’s security costs and also potential legal fees. The podcast was hosted by Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit which states as its goal "to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government."

Possible lawsuit targets include Facebook, which had blocked searches on its website for Rittenhouse and removed posts of "praise and support" for the teenager within days of the shootings.

“They called him a 'mass shooter,' that came from old Marky (Mark Zuckerberg) himself,” Hancock said, and others that painted Rittenhouse as a white supremacist.

After fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum — one of three men Rittenhouse shot that night in August 2020 on Sheridan Road in Kenosha — members of the pro-Black Lives Matter crowd ran after Rittenhouse with the belief that he was an active shooter and not that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense, as a Kenosha County jury concluded last month when it acquitted him of all charges.

In Tuesday’s podcast, Rittenhouse said he never wanted to be famous — although his now-defunct TikTok account included the phrase: “Bruh I’m just tryna be famous.”

While still seeking donations and coming from a low-income family, Rittenhouse has multiple avenues through which he could make money. “He could easily secure a seven-figure book contract,” Andrew M. Stroth, a former talent agent and an attorney in Chicago with no ties to Rittenhouse, told the Associated Press last week. Rittenhouse, Stroth said, “could monetize his brand and potentially make in the millions.”

Rittenhouse met former President Donald Trump last week. He also said he spoke on the phone with Nicholas Sandmann — a former Catholic school student who settled multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuits out of court with The Washington Post and CNN after he was photographed in January 2019 in a Make America Great Again hat smirking and staring at a Native American man beating a drum in Washington D.C. Sandmann attested he was trying to calm down a tense situation as others antagonized the man, but he was painted as mocking the man in many media reports.

Like Rittenhouse, Sandmann previously had employed Wood as his attorney before a falling out.

Rittenhouse could also try to fight and get some or all of the $2 million bail posted on his behalf by Pierce, who has allegedly been spending the money on his own legal fees as Pierce has become the most well-known attorney for Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendants.

In his multiple media appearances since being acquitted, Rittenhouse has sharply criticized both Wood and Pierce. He said they could have gotten him out of jail faster than they did by using fundraising money more efficiently — according to Rittenhouse, Pierce was being paid more than $1,200 an hour.

Rittenhouse was jailed for nearly 3 months before bail was finally posted.

On Tuesday, Rittenhouse said Pierce did not even know they had lost the extradition fight until the teenager called Rittenhouse from jail in Kenosha. Pierce had unsuccessfully tried to argue that Rittenhouse was part of a militia and thus the charges should be dropped, which Kirk called a “bizarre 1780s argument.”

“I didn’t even know what a militia was,” Rittenhouse said Tuesday with a laugh.

Of Wood and Pierce, “they didn’t respect my beliefs and they kept on doing that,” Rittenhouse said, since the teenager from the beginning attested he wanted his day in court and thought the extradition fight and militia argument were a waste of time.

