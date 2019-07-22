{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition will host a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Mead Street for 39-year-old Vontrell Turner, who was fatally shot early Sunday. The public is invited to attend.

According to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara, at 3:06 a.m. Sunday police responded to the 1900 block of Mead Street for a report of someone shot. Turner was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Turner was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, then to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa via Flight for Life. He was initially reported to be on life support, but at 3 p.m. Sunday, police said that Turner had died.

